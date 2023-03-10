Poll: Do you like the new Ireland National Team crest?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
THE FAI HAS unveiled the new badge for the national team badge.
“The new national team identity focusses on the unique Irish symbol of the shamrock, with research undertaken by the FAI amongst fans and players clearly demonstrating a desire for the shamrock to feature within the new crest,” read a statement.
Jonathan Hill, CEO of the FAI, added that this “marks the start of a new era for the FAI as an organisation as we unveil our new brand identity”.
So today we want to know: Do you like the new Ireland National Team crest?
