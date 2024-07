EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #GARDA CONVICTED: A Garda has been found guilty of sexually assaulting and falsely imprisoning a woman in a Co Wicklow garda station.

2. #DEATH IN TALLAGHT: A man in his 20s has died and another has been arrested following a fatal assault in a Tallaght estate in the early hours of this morning.

3. #US ELECTION: Barack and Michelle Obama have endorsed Kamala Harris to be the Democratic presidential nominee, setting her on course to become the official nominee at the party convention next month.

4. #NOTHING COMPARES: A wax sculpture of the late Sinéad O’Connor has been withdrawn from display at Dublin’s National Wax Museum after its unveiling was met with uproar from fans of the famous singer.

5. #OLYMPICS: A sabotage of France’s rail lines, Canada admitting it may have used drones to spy on Ireland’s women’s soccer team, and Sarah Lavin and Shane Lowry’s opening ceremony uniform makes waves among the sporting fashionistas – it’s been a busy day in Paris.