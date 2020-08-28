The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #NEW RULES: Pubs that break public health guidelines could face closure of their premises under new enforcement powers set to be approved by Cabinet today.

2. #ESSEX TRAGEDY: A haulier from Co Armagh has pleaded guilty to his part in the deaths of 39 migrants in a trailer on the back of a lorry in the UK last year.

3. #HOMELESSNESS: The number of people in Ireland in emergency accommodation has risen to 8,728, according to new figures from the Department of Housing.

4. #LONGFORD: A 38-year-old man has been arrested following a suspected aggravated burglary and robbery at a school yesterday evening.

5. #SUCCESSION: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has announced he will resign over health problems, kicking off a leadership contest in the world’s third-largest economy.

