The 5 at 5: Thursday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #NORTHERN IRELAND: With just a few hours left until the midnight deadline for forming a new Northern Ireland Executive, it looks like there’s going to be another election. You can keep up-to-date with the latest on our liveblog.
2. #INTEREST RATES: Tracker mortgage rates are set to rise for the third time this year as the European Central Bank announced a 0.75 percentage point interest rate hike.
3. #CENTRAL CRIMINAL COURT: The man accused of murdering Gda Colm Horkan has denied that he was “spoiling for a row” with gardaí and said his behaviour at the time was down to him being mentally unwell.
4. #UKRAINE: As pressure mounts on the Government to source accommodation, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said he believes the country can accommodate more refugees arriving from Ukraine.
5. # INVESTIGATION: Tributes have been paid to Stefan Posschier, the man who was killed at a house in Westmeath on Tuesday evening.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS