The 5 at 5

1. #VICKYPHELAN TDs have paid tribute to the late cervical cancer campaigner in the Dáil.

2. #UKRAINE Two residential buildings in Kyiv have been hit by missiles, while Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has snubbed Russia in his address to the G20 summit.

3. #EURO2028 Ministers have signed off on Ireland’s joint bid to host Euro ’28.

4. #I’MACELEB Campaigners flew a plane over the jungle with a message for former UK health secretary Matt Hancock, which read: “Covid bereaved say get out of here!”

5. #LEARNERPERMIT An unaccompanied driver on a learner permit for the past 30 years has been detected travelling at close to 150 kilometres per hour.