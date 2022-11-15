The 5 at 5

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #VICKYPHELAN TDs have paid tribute to the late cervical cancer campaigner in the Dáil.
2. #UKRAINE Two residential buildings in Kyiv have been hit by missiles, while Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has snubbed Russia in his address to the G20 summit.
3. #EURO2028 Ministers have signed off on Ireland’s joint bid to host Euro ’28.
4. #I’MACELEB Campaigners flew a plane over the jungle with a message for former UK health secretary Matt Hancock, which read: “Covid bereaved say get out of here!”
5. #LEARNERPERMIT An unaccompanied driver on a learner permit for the past 30 years has been detected travelling at close to 150 kilometres per hour.
