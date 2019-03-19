The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Source: Shutterstock/Ferenc Szelepcsenyi

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BREXIT: The British Cabinet is meeting today to discuss how to proceed with Brexit negotiations.

2. #MISSING: Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information about the whereabouts of Tina Satchwell ahead of the second anniversary of her disappearance.

3. #TYRONE: The PSNI has urged parents to encourage children who were present at the hotel where three teenagers died in a crush ahead of a St Patrick’s Day disco to come forward.

4. #NEW ZEALAND: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has vowed never to utter the name of the man responsible for last week’s deadly mosque massacres.

5. #POPE: Pope Francis has rejected the resignation of a French cardinal convicted of a sex abuse cover-up.