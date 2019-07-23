This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 23 Jul 2019, 4:45 PM
31 minutes ago 842 Views No Comments
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BOJO: Boris Johnson has been elected as the leader of the Conservative Party in Britain.

2. #HEATWAVE: Irish people travelling to western Europe have been warned to avoid direct sunlight during the hottest periods of the day, as parts of the continent are set to see temperatures of 40 degrees and higher. 

3. #DUNDALK: A man has appeared before Drogheda district court charged in relation to an alleged incident at a graveyard in Dundalk, Co Louth, on Sunday.

4. #M50: Criminal charges are being considered in relation to the death of a 39-year-old woman following a collision on the M50 in Dublin, her inquest heard today.

5. #ASSAULT: A man in his late teens has been arrested following an alleged assault in Dublin city in the early hours of this morning.

