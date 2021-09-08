The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #KERRY: Neighbours have spoken of their shock and grief today after an apparent murder-suicide claimed the lives of three people in the tiny Co Kerry community of Ballyreehan.
2. #ZAPPONEGATE: Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald has said Simon Coveney cannot stay on in Government in the wake of Zapponegate.
3. #LIMERICK: A woman has been arrested after the death of a four-year-old boy in Limerick earlier this year.
4. #WEATHER: Weather warnings for thunderstorms and rainfall have been put in place for the entire country due to a risk of lightning and spot flooding.
5. #FRANCE: The biggest trial in France’s modern history opened today with 20 suspects charged over the November 2015 Paris attacks.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS