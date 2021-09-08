The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #KERRY: Neighbours have spoken of their shock and grief today after an apparent murder-suicide claimed the lives of three people in the tiny Co Kerry community of Ballyreehan.

2. #ZAPPONEGATE: Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald has said Simon Coveney cannot stay on in Government in the wake of Zapponegate.

3. #LIMERICK: A woman has been arrested after the death of a four-year-old boy in Limerick earlier this year.

4. #WEATHER: Weather warnings for thunderstorms and rainfall have been put in place for the entire country due to a risk of lightning and spot flooding.

5. #FRANCE: The biggest trial in France’s modern history opened today with 20 suspects charged over the November 2015 Paris attacks.