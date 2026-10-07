EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #FUNDING: RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst has said he “completely rejects the assertion” that the pace of reform within the national broadcaster has been slow, after it was confirmed that it would receive €20 million less in funding.

Advertisement

2. #CHILLY RECEPTION: Fine Gael ministers made the brave choice to canvass public transport commuters this morning – a group some say were abandoned in the budget – and didn’t receive the warmest reception.

3. #DRUMCREE: Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has told Taoiseach Micheál Martin that he has a responsibility to “apply all necessary pressure” on the British government in relation to resolving the Drumcree parade dispute.

4. #PAY DISPUTE: Public service workers across the country are set to go on strike next week, with disruption expected across hospitals, schools and government services. Here’s what you need to know.

5. #LIDL CONNECT: A “small number” of customers who signed up to Lidl’s new mobile service are experiencing interruptions in their mobile service while network switchover completes.