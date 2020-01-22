This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Adam Daly Wednesday 22 Jan 2020, 4:57 PM
1 hour ago 2,209 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4975804
Image: Shutterstock/Cristian Storto
Image: Shutterstock/Cristian Storto

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #INQUEST: The garda who shot Mark Hennessy has told the Coroner’s Court that he believed Jastine Valdez was in the car and her abductor was about to slit her throat with a knife. The detective known as Garda A said he discharged his weapon to stop Mark Hennessy.

2. #GE2020: Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has said that her party shouldn’t need to seek an injunction against RTÉ to be allowed to take place in its televised leaders’ debate.

3. #SWINGGATE: Outgoing Fine Gael TD Maria Bailey has said she will not be contesting the upcoming general election.

4. #WARNING: The HSE and clinical psychiatrists have strongly criticised Scientology-linked group pamphlets being delivered across Dublin regarding antipsychotic medicines. 

5. #HACKED: Independent UN Rights experts said today they had received information that Amazon owner Jeff Bezos’s phone was hacked through a WhatsApp account belonging to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie