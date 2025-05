GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. Indian-Pakistan attacks

At least 26 people have been killed after India fired missiles into Pakistani-controlled territory in several locations, in what Pakistan’s leader called an “act of war”.

Pakistani officials said the strikes hit at least two sites previously tied to banned militant groups, while India claimed to have destroyed “nine terrorist camps” in strikes.

2. Conclave

This morning at 10am Rome time (9am in Ireland), the Cardinals will gather inside St Peter’s Basilica for the Holy Mass for the election of the new pope.

And then, at 4.30pm Rome time, the 133 cardinal electors will assemble in Pauline Chapel in the Apostolic Palace before entering the Sistine Chapel for the conclave.

It’s the largest conclave in history, and could have been larger still but for two absences due to illness.

3. Central Bank Report

Motor insurance premiums increased by 9% in the first six months of last year, according to new research by the Central Bank.

The average cost of insuring vehicles like cars, motorbikes and vans was €616 between January and June 2024. It is one of the largest costs recorded by the banking regulator in recent months and puts an end to a trend of price cuts.

4. Fossil fuels

Record fossil fuel production kept planet-heating methane emissions near historic highs last year, the International Energy Agency has said, warning of a surge in massive leaks from oil and gas facilities.

Slashing emissions of methane — second only to carbon dioxide for its contribution to global warming — is essential to meeting international targets on climate change and one of the fastest ways to curb temperature rise.

5. Gulf of Persia

US President Donald Trump plans to announce on his trip to Saudi Arabia next week that the US will start to refer to the Persian Gulf as the Arabian Gulf or the Gulf of Arabia.

6. Explainer

Last night, Indian missiles struck a number of sites in Pakistan and Pakistani-controlled Kashmir in a major escalation following weeks of rising tensions and cross-border gunfire exchanges between the two nuclear-armed nations.

Here’s the background you need to know.

7. Housing tsar

The Taoiseach and Housing Minister James Browne have both said that no one in government was aware that Brendan McDonagh advertised a property he jointly owns on a short-term letting website for more than €10,000 a week.

McDonagh, who is currently the CEO of Nama, was mooted to become the government’s new housing tsar. However, he withdrew his name from consideration last week following controversy over his proposed appointment and €430,000 salary.

8. International relations

Canada is not for sale, prime minister Mark Carney told US President Donald Trump during their meeting in the Oval Office yesterday evening.

The first meeting between the two North American leaders was held in Washington DC today in the context of Carney’s decisive election win last week, in which he ran on a platform of fighting against the threat posed to Canada by Trump’s policies.