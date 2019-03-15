The 8 at 8: Friday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #NEW ZEALAND: At least 40 people have been killed in mass shootings at two New Zealand mosques; dozens more are injured. Four people have been arrested by police. You can follow the latest updates here.

2. #BREXIT: British MPs have voted to seek to delay Brexit until 30 June while Prime Minister Theresa May continues her attempts to get a deal over the line.

3. #IRISH IN AMERICA: New efforts are under way to secure thousands of potential US working visas for Irish people after it emerged US President Donald Trump has personally spoken to Senator Tom Cotton about him delaying the relevant legislation.

4. #WHITE HOUSE: Staying in Washington DC, at the annual St Patrick’s Day shamrock ceremony, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar congratulated President Trump on the strength of the American economy and military but said the country’s “greatness” is also rooted in its people and values.

5. #CLIMATE CHANGE: Students from Ireland and around the world are set to stage a walkout from schools to highlight political inaction on climate change, as part of a movement started by Swedish schoolgirl Greta Thunberg.

6. #ST PATRICK’S DAY: Climate change also features in President Michael D Higgins’ St Patrick’s Day message, where he urges Irish citizens to “play their own personal and essential role in saving our planet and our environment”.

7. #COURT: A Dublin teenager who repeatedly slammed a door into a girl’s head and set fire to her hair is set to be sentenced for this and for assaulting a passerby with a broken bottle.

8. #NORTH KOREA: The US threw away a “golden opportunity” at the recent summit on nuclear weapons between President Donald Trump and leader Kim Jong-un by failing to reach any agreements, a North Korean official has said.

