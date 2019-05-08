This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 8 at 8: Wednesday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Adam Daly Wednesday 8 May 2019, 8:02 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Zamurovic Photography
Image: Shutterstock/Zamurovic Photography

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you the headlines you need to know as you start your day.

1. #COLORADO: One teenager has been killed while eight others were injured in a high school shooting in the United States.

2. #GANGLAND: Locals in West Dublin are “afraid to talk to gardaí” for fear of gang retribution. 

3. #LAHORE: A blast at one of Pakistan’s oldest and most popular Sufi shrines killed at least five people and wounded 24 in the eastern city of Lahore, police said

4. #NUCLEAR DEAL: Iran has said it will begin keeping its excess uranium and heavy water from its nuclear program, setting a 60-day deadline for new terms to its nuclear deal with world powers before it will resume higher uranium enrichment.

5. #ALCOHOL: A total of 84% of Irish adults drink alcohol, with Ireland having one of the highest per capita consumption rates in Europe. 

6. #BROADBAND: Opposition TDs have expressed concerns over the length of time it will take for broadband to be rolled out to homes, businesses and schools in rural Ireland, with the plan being strongly criticised from some quarters. 

7. #CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Gardaí in Dublin have issued a penalty notice to a motorist who they caught driving while watching a soccer match on their mobile phone.

8. #TRAFFIC: A section of the Luas Red Line has been closed to commuters this morning after it was hit by a power failure.

