The 9 at 9: Friday

By Órla Ryan Friday 7 Feb 2020, 8:43 AM
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #GE2020: Ahead of tomorrow’s general election, TheJournal.ie has been travelling to various parts of Ireland – the latest report is from Roscommon, one of many towns affected by emigration and isolation.

2. #US: Irishman Eric Eoin Marques, who was described by a FBI agent as the world’s largest “facilitator” of child abuse imagery websites, has pleaded guilty to operating a web hosting service that allowed users to anonymously access hundreds of thousands of images and videos depicting the rape and torture of infants and older children.

3. #CORONAVIRUS: Fifteen suspected cases of coronavirus have been tested in the National Virus Reference Laboratory since Monday, but as of yet there have been no confirmed cases, the HSE has said.

4. #CORONAVIRUS: The death toll in mainland China’s coronavirus outbreak has risen to 636. The toll includes Dr Li Wenliang, a doctor who got in trouble for sounding an early warning about the disease threat.

5. #PAUL QUINN: Breege Quinn has asked Mary Lou McDonald to get Sinn Féin MLA Conor Murphy, who previously suggested her murdered son Paul was involved in criminality, to make a public statement that he was not.

6. #GE2020: Active Retirement Ireland has encouraged the public to help their older neighbours get to their local polling station tomorrow if adverse weather conditions prevent them travelling alone.

7. #FACEBOOK: Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have each spent hundreds of euro on Facebook ads claiming that the other party will go into coalition with Sinn Féin.

8. #PRINCE ANDREW: Buckingham Palace has said the Duke of York Prince Andrew has asked to defer a military promotion to Admiral after stepping down from public duties in the wake of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

9. #HUAWEI: US President Donald Trump reportedly blasted British Prime Minister Boris Johnson with “apoplectic” rage during a heated phone call over the UK’s decision to allow Huawei into its 5G network.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

