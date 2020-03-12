This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 12 March, 2020
The 9 at 9: Thursday

Here’s what you need to know as you start your day.

By Adam Daly Thursday 12 Mar 2020, 8:54 AM
1 hour ago 6,607 Views No Comments
Image: Shutterstock/AnastasiaNess
Image: Shutterstock/AnastasiaNess

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #TRAVEL BAN: President Donald Trump has said he is suspending all travel between the US and Europe (not Ireland and the UK) for 30 days beginning Friday as he seeks to combat a viral pandemic.

2. #COVID-19 IRELAND: There are now 43 cases in Ireland. There are 18 cases in Northern Ireland, bringing the total on the island of Ireland to 61. Ireland also recorded its first death yesterday. 

3. #CONTINGENCY PLANS: Schools across the country have been “actively working on contingency plans” should they be forced to close as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

4. #CANCELLED: The annual reception at the White House has been cancelled, along with the St Patrick’s Day parade in New York.

5. #THANK YOU: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar paid tribute to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at an event in Washington DC last night thanking her for drawing a red line that a trade deal between the US and the EU would not happen if the Good Friday Agreement was in jeopardy.

6. #AUSTRALIA: US actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have confirmed that they have tested positive for coronavirus. 

7. #FLOODING: Some roads in Co Sligo are impassable due to severe flooding overnight. Motorists have been advised to avoid affected areas.

8. #LEBANON: Concerns have been raised about the impact Covid-19 could have on refugees in Lebanon if the virus starts to spread in refugee camps or informal settlements.

9. #CARLOW: A man in his 30s is due to appear before Carlow District Court this morning on charges related to the 2006 murder of Gerry Nolan.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

