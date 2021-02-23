#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Tuesday 23 February 2021
Advertisement

The 8 at 8: Tuesday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Adam Daly Tuesday 23 Feb 2021, 7:52 AM
41 minutes ago 2,660 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5362476
Image: Shutterstock/Dima Sobko
Image: Shutterstock/Dima Sobko

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #EASING LOCKDOWN: Level 5 restrictions are to remain in place until at least 5 April, at which point they will be reviewed, the Cabinet Covid-19 sub-committee agreed last night.

2. #CLARITY: The Health Minister has sought to clarify remarks he made over the re-opening of schools in a television interview last night, and said that negotiations have concluded with teaching unions in this regard.

3. #HOMELESSNESS: A report has found that the Covid-19 pandemic has encouraged more single-occupancy rooms in homeless accommodation, and that measures taken in response could act as a “systems accelerant” for improvements.

4. #STILL MISSING: The community of Bray in Co Wicklow has rallied around the family of missing woman Esra Uyrun as they cannot travel to Ireland this year to raise awareness of her case, ten years on from her disappearance.

5. #COMPROMISE: Facebook has said it will lift a contentious ban on Australian news pages, after the government agreed to amend a world-first law requiring tech giants to pay media companies.

6. #EMMA CORONEL: The wife of Mexcian drug kingpin and escape artist Joaquin El Chapo Guzman has been arrested at an airport in Virginia on international drug trafficking charges, the US Justice Department said.

7. #CHECKING IN: Summer bookings for Irish hotels and guesthouses are at a historic low, according to the Irish Hotels Federation, with the industry group calling for certainty around business and employee supports as a matter of urgency.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

8. #6 JANUARY: Congress is set to hear from former US Capitol security officials for the first time about the massive law enforcement failures on 6 January. 

  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie