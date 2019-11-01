This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 1 November, 2019
The 8 at 8: Friday

Here’s what you need to know as you start your day.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 1 Nov 2019, 7:45 AM
15 minutes ago 535 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4874735
Image: Shutterstock/Lisovskaya Natalia
Image: Shutterstock/Lisovskaya Natalia

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #PARENTAL LEAVE: Leave entitlements for new parents come into effect today following weeks of confusion among HR departments and employees. 

2. #WEATHER: A Status Yellow rainfall warning will take effect in four counties this afternoon.

3. #BREXIT: Downing Street has defended his Brexit deal with the EU, after US President Donald Trump warned it would make it impossible for the two nations to strike a future trade agreement.

4. #QUINN: Sean Quinn has called on the individuals who have threatened directors of his former companies Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) to withdraw these threats.

5. #MCGREGOR: UFC fighter Conor McGregor is due to appear in court this morning in connection with an alleged incident at a pub in Dublin.

6. #INSURANCE: Insurance providers must now provide customers with information on premiums paid for private motor insurance renewals for the previous year. 

7. #MEASLES: Measles can cause long-term damage to the immune system – resetting it to a baby-like state, scientists have said.

8. #PLASTIC: Environment minister Richard Bruton said he intends to set out the “good from the bad” in how Irish supermarkets tackle food and plastic waste

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

