The 8 at 8: Friday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #PARENTAL LEAVE: Leave entitlements for new parents come into effect today following weeks of confusion among HR departments and employees.



2. #WEATHER: A Status Yellow rainfall warning will take effect in four counties this afternoon.

3. #BREXIT: Downing Street has defended his Brexit deal with the EU, after US President Donald Trump warned it would make it impossible for the two nations to strike a future trade agreement.

4. #QUINN: Sean Quinn has called on the individuals who have threatened directors of his former companies Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) to withdraw these threats.

5. #MCGREGOR: UFC fighter Conor McGregor is due to appear in court this morning in connection with an alleged incident at a pub in Dublin.

6. #INSURANCE: Insurance providers must now provide customers with information on premiums paid for private motor insurance renewals for the previous year.

7. #MEASLES: Measles can cause long-term damage to the immune system – resetting it to a baby-like state, scientists have said.



8. #PLASTIC: Environment minister Richard Bruton said he intends to set out the “good from the bad” in how Irish supermarkets tackle food and plastic waste.

