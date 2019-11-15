The 8 at 8: Friday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #QUARRY: Ruby Walsh is among the representatives of the equine industry that have objected to proposals for a quarry in Kildare.

2. #COLLISION: A woman has died after being struck by a car in Co Clare yesterday evening.

3. #BAILEY: Fine Gael TD Maria Bailey has been removed from the party’s ticket for the upcoming general election.

4. #BIDEN: North Korea has launched an attack against US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, calling the former vice-president a “rabid dog”.

5. #HONG KONG: A man has died during protests in Hong Kong after being hit in the head with a brick as protests continue.

6. #ENERGY: A major review into the security and sustainability of Ireland’s energy supply has been approved by the government.

7. #HOMELESS: Homelessness problems in Ireland are more difficult and complex than they were 50 years ago, the Dublin Simon Community has said.

8. #SHOOTING: Two people have died and several people have been injured during a shooting at Saugus High School, Santa Clarita, California.

