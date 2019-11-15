This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 8 at 8: Friday

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 15 Nov 2019, 7:45 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Lisovskaya Natalia
Image: Shutterstock/Lisovskaya Natalia

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #QUARRY: Ruby Walsh is among the representatives of the equine industry that have objected to proposals for a quarry in Kildare.

2. #COLLISION: A woman has died after being struck by a car in Co Clare yesterday evening. 

3. #BAILEY: Fine Gael TD Maria Bailey has been removed from the party’s ticket for the upcoming general election.

4. #BIDEN: North Korea has launched an attack against US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, calling the former vice-president a “rabid dog”.

5. #HONG KONG: A man has died during protests in Hong Kong after being hit in the head with a brick as protests continue. 

6. #ENERGY: A major review into the security and sustainability of Ireland’s energy supply has been approved by the government.

7. #HOMELESS: Homelessness problems in Ireland are more difficult and complex than they were 50 years ago, the Dublin Simon Community has said.

8. #SHOOTING: Two people have died and several people have been injured during a shooting at Saugus High School, Santa Clarita, California. 

