Monday 4 March, 2019
The 9 at 9: Monday

Here’s the news as you start your day.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 4 Mar 2019, 8:53 AM
1 hour ago
EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #ONLINE SAFETY New internet safety laws that would see the appointment of an Online Safety Commissioner to prosecute companies who break rules will be introduced by the government today.

2. #SNOW GO A number of passengers were forced to sleep on the ground in Dublin Airport last night after experiencing long delays as a result of de-icing issues.

3. #FREE CONTRACEPTION Minister for Health Simon Harris is set to establish a working group that will examine the removal of the cost of the contraceptive pill.

4. #OVERSPEND Dublin City Council has warned that a deidicated team that will be set up to enforce new short-term letting rules will cost almost double what was originally estimated. 

5. #THE BUST IS BACK Irish consumer sentiment fell sharply in February, with fears of a no-deal Brexit and the nurses’ strike driving a poor economic outlook last month, according to a new report by KBC. 

6. #US At least 23 people have been killed after two tornadoes swept through the US state of Alabama last night.

7. #DRUGS SEIZURE Three men will appear in court this morning in connection with the seizure of cannabis plants worth an estimated €640,000 on Saturday.

8. #COURTS A new report is set to reveal that the average waiting time it takes for a Supreme Court appeal to be heard has fallen from five years to one year, RTÉ reports.

9. #WEATHER A yellow snow-ice warning in place from last night has been lifted, but motorists have been urged to drive with caution this morning following reports of icy conditions around the country.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

Comments have been closed as legal proceedings are active in one of the stories above.

Stephen McDermott
