The 8 at 8: Monday

EVERY MORNING,TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #DEVELOPMENT: Dublin City Council is set “to clash” with Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien over the future redevelopment of the Oscar Traynor Road site.
2. #VACCINE: A vaccine developed in the UK can prevent 70.4% of people from getting Covid-19, according to new data.
3. #UK: A relaxation of coronavirus restrictions “for a small number of days” over Christmas will allow a limited level of mixing between households across the UK.
4. #TRAVEL: Discussions are being held between the UK and Ireland around arrangements for the Christmas period under coronavirus restrictions.
5. #BLACK FRIDAY: Irish consumers spent €4,500 a minute buying clothes online on Black Friday last year, according to new data from AIB.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
6. #MISSING: Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 15-year-old girl who is missing from Dublin.
7. #BIDEN: Joe Biden will name his first cabinet picks tomorrow, his chief of staff has said.
8. #WISCONSIN: A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a Milwaukee shopping mall that injured eight people, authorities have said.
COMMENTS