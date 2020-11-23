The 8 at 8: Monday

EVERY MORNING,TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #DEVELOPMENT: Dublin City Council is set “to clash” with Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien over the future redevelopment of the Oscar Traynor Road site.

2. #VACCINE: A vaccine developed in the UK can prevent 70.4% of people from getting Covid-19, according to new data.

3. #UK: A relaxation of coronavirus restrictions “for a small number of days” over Christmas will allow a limited level of mixing between households across the UK.

4. #TRAVEL: Discussions are being held between the UK and Ireland around arrangements for the Christmas period under coronavirus restrictions.

5. #BLACK FRIDAY: Irish consumers spent €4,500 a minute buying clothes online on Black Friday last year, according to new data from AIB.

6. #MISSING: Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 15-year-old girl who is missing from Dublin.

7. #BIDEN: Joe Biden will name his first cabinet picks tomorrow, his chief of staff has said.

8. #WISCONSIN: A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a Milwaukee shopping mall that injured eight people, authorities have said.