Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 16 April, 2019
The 9 at 9: Tuesday

Here’s all the news you need to know this Tuesday morning.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 16 Apr 2019, 9:03 AM
1 hour ago 4,040 Views No Comments
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

Updated 37 minutes ago

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you wake up.

1. #NOTRE DAME: A devastating fire at Notre Dame in Paris has been brought under control as President Emmanuel Macron vows to rebuild the cathedral.

2. #FAI: Minister Shane Ross and Sport Ireland are to appear before an Oireachtas committee today to discuss the FAI.

3. #PELOSI: US Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi is beginning a two-day fact-finding trip to Ireland today with Brexit set to be on the agenda.

4. #PROTECTED DISCLOSURES: The Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors conference opened yesterday afternoon amidst a major controversy.

5. #EUROPEAN ELECTIONS: There are 59 candidates vying for 13 MEP seats across three constituencies in the European Elections next month. 

6. #GREEN SHOOTS: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he has no objection to the prospect of Irish farmers diversifying and growing cannabis in the future. 

7. #JERUSALEM: Firefighters in Jerusalem extinguished a blaze at the Al-Aqsa Mosque – the third holiest site in Islam – at the same time as the significant fire at Notre Dame in Paris.

8. #MUELLER REPORT: The US Department of Justice is set to release a redacted report on the Mueller investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election.

9. #ROADS: A man in his early 20s was killed in a road crash on the N24 in Cahir, Co Tipperary last night.

