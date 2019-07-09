This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 9 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 8 at 8: Tuesday

Here’s everything you need to know as you start your day.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 9 Jul 2019, 7:45 AM
52 minutes ago 2,186 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4716525
Image: Shutterstock/Julia Metkalova
Image: Shutterstock/Julia Metkalova

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #FISHERMEN: Fishing industry representatives have hit out at the government over new plans to introduce a penalty points system for fishing vessels.

2. #POLLUTION: Levels of air pollutant nitrogen dioxide are possibly exceeding EU limits in areas of high motor traffic in Dublin, according to a new report.

3. #CABINET: Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan will ask Cabinet today to seek approval for the divorce and blasphemy bills.

4. #SPACEY: Actor Kevin Spacey may avoid a trial for sexual assault, after his accuser declined to testify in the case out of a fear of self-incrimination.

5. #HONG KONG: Hong Kong’s leader has announced a widely loathed China extradition law that has sparked unprecedented political unrest “is dead”.

6. #REJECTED: Plans for over 250 homes on the lands of a golf club in Dublin were rejected last month due to issues around connectivity, layout and design.

7. #HIGH COURT: The Minister for Justice has brought High Court proceedings against a farmer whose cattle have allegedly been trespassing on lands in Dublin that had been earmarked for a new prison.

8. #FACEBOOK: The European Court of Justice will today begin hearing a case involving the Irish Data Protection Commission and Facebook, RTÉ has reported.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie