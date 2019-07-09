The 8 at 8: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #FISHERMEN: Fishing industry representatives have hit out at the government over new plans to introduce a penalty points system for fishing vessels.

2. #POLLUTION: Levels of air pollutant nitrogen dioxide are possibly exceeding EU limits in areas of high motor traffic in Dublin, according to a new report.

3. #CABINET: Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan will ask Cabinet today to seek approval for the divorce and blasphemy bills.

4. #SPACEY: Actor Kevin Spacey may avoid a trial for sexual assault, after his accuser declined to testify in the case out of a fear of self-incrimination.

5. #HONG KONG: Hong Kong’s leader has announced a widely loathed China extradition law that has sparked unprecedented political unrest “is dead”.

6. #REJECTED: Plans for over 250 homes on the lands of a golf club in Dublin were rejected last month due to issues around connectivity, layout and design.

7. #HIGH COURT: The Minister for Justice has brought High Court proceedings against a farmer whose cattle have allegedly been trespassing on lands in Dublin that had been earmarked for a new prison.

8. #FACEBOOK: The European Court of Justice will today begin hearing a case involving the Irish Data Protection Commission and Facebook, RTÉ has reported.

