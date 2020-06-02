The 9 at 9: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #TRUMP: President Donald Trump has threatened to deploy the military if state governors did not halt ongoing violent protests across the United States.

2. #PROTEST: Thousands of people marched through Dublin city centre yesterday afternoon as part of a peaceful protest against recent US police killings of black people.

3. #COVID: Health officials last night confirmed that a further one person with Covid-19 has died in Ireland.

4. #MAYO: The body of a five-year-old boy who entered the water while out on Lough Mask yesterday has been recovered during a search operation

5. #HOMEBUYERS: A vast majority of prospective homebuyers are still planning on purchasing a property in the next year despite the interruption to the market as a result of Covid-19, according to a recent survey.

6 #ILLNESS BENEFIT: More than 10,000 health and social care workers are receiving the Covid-19 enhanced illness benefit at the moment, the highest number in any working sector.

7. #MISSING: Gardaí are seeking assistance from the public in locating the whereabouts of a 42-year-old man missing from the Dublin 8 area.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

8 #WATER: Irish Water has said it is “increasingly likely” that a water conservation order will be put in place due to increased demand on water and the prolonged period of dry weather.

9. #STORM: Rain from tropical Storm Amanda has left at least 17 people dead and seven missing while causing extensive damage across El Salvador and Guatemala.