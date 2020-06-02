This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 16 °C Tuesday 2 June, 2020
The 9 at 9: Tuesday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 2 Jun 2020, 8:45 AM
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #TRUMP: President Donald Trump has threatened to deploy the military if state governors did not halt ongoing violent protests across the United States.

2. #PROTEST: Thousands of people marched through Dublin city centre yesterday afternoon as part of a peaceful protest against recent US police killings of black people.

3. #COVID: Health officials last night confirmed that a further one person with Covid-19 has died in Ireland.

4. #MAYO: The body of a five-year-old boy who entered the water while out on Lough Mask yesterday has been recovered during a search operation

5. #HOMEBUYERS: A vast majority of prospective homebuyers are still planning on purchasing a property in the next year despite the interruption to the market as a result of Covid-19, according to a recent survey. 

6 #ILLNESS BENEFIT: More than 10,000 health and social care workers are receiving the Covid-19 enhanced illness benefit at the moment, the highest number in any working sector. 

7. #MISSING: Gardaí are seeking assistance from the public in locating the whereabouts of a 42-year-old man missing from the Dublin 8 area. 

8 #WATER: Irish Water has said it is “increasingly likely” that a water conservation order will be put in place due to increased demand on water and the prolonged period of dry weather. 

9. #STORM: Rain from tropical Storm Amanda has left at least 17 people dead and seven missing while causing extensive damage across El Salvador and Guatemala. 

