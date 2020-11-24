The 8 at 8: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #LOCKDOWN: Cabinet will meet today to discuss the Level 5 exit plan as all indications are the country will be moving back to Level 3 restrictions, with some modifications come 1 December.

2. #TRUMP: US President Donald Trump has come his closest yet to admitting election defeat after a government agency said it is finally lifting its unprecedented block on assistance to the transition.

3. #SCAMS: Consumers are being urged to be extra aware of fraudulent scams in operation in the lead-up to Christmas.

4. #CHRISTMAS: The WHO has said there is no zero-risk option for traditional holiday merry-making during the pandemic.

5. #DICTIONARY: The Cambridge Dictionary has revealed its word of the year for 2020 as “quarantine”.

6. #RTÉ: Gardaí have met senior RTÉ officials as part of their inquiries into potential coronavirus rule breaches at a staff social gathering at the broadcaster.

7. #BREXIT: EU and UK officials are in last-minute talks to avoid a potential two-way ban on a wide range of foods moving between Great Britain and the island of Ireland next year, RTÉ reports.

8. #BOOKS: The Irish Book Awards is the annual highlight of the Irish literary calendar – and this year anyone in the country can watch.