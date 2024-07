GOOD MORNING.

UK General Election

1. In our main story this morning, Órla Ryan reports from London on the pro-Palestinian activist and former South African MP who is trying to take Keir Starmer’s seat.

Andrew Feinstein, the son of a Holocaust survivor who served as an MP for the African National Congress (ANC) in South Africa from 1994 to 2001, is giving the Labour leader a run for his money in London.

With Starmer predicted to oversee a landslide Labour win in the election, Feinstein told The Journal that having knocked on “over 45,000 doors”, the mood on the street “is that people want him out”.

Aer Lingus

2. The Labour Court is to hold a meeting with Aer Lingus and the union representing its pilots this afternoon in an effort to resolve the ongoing pay dispute between them.

After facilitating eight hours of discussions on Monday, the industrial dispute body decided to use its authority to have a formal meeting. Both sides will make presentations at the hearing, after which the court will issue a recommendation.

Fatal crash

3. Two members of the same family have died after the car in which they were travelling collided with a lorry in Co Mayo.

The deceased are believed to be a mother in her 40s and her young daughter.

Castlepollard

4. Separately, a man in his 50s has died after the car he was driving crashed into a roadside ditch in Co Westmeath.

The single-vehicle crash happened on the R395 at Teevrevagh near Castlepollard, Co Westmeath.

EPA

5. Over half a million people in Ireland are drinking from “at risk” public water supplies, while the number of long-term boil water notices in place almost doubled last year.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has said that many supplies still lack robust treatment measures to guarantee their long-term resilience and safety, and warned that progress to remove lead from supply networks to protect public health is “far too slow”.

Split decision

6. Newly-elected Irish MEP Michael McNamara has joined the centrist Renew group in the European Parliament, the same group that Fianna Fáil belong to.

The group welcomed independent McNamara on X while Independent Ireland’s Ciaran Mullooly has confirmed he has applied to join Renew.

RTÉ

7. The RTÉ boss Kevin Bakhurst has pushed back against claims that the broadcaster plans to “privatise” in-house productions.

He added that plans to outsource the production of the Late Late Show and Fair City would not be unlike how shows are currently produced externally.

Tragedy

8. At least 116 people were crushed to death at an overcrowded Hindu religious gathering in northern India yesterday, government officials said, the worst such tragedy in more than a decade.

A large crowd had gathered for a sermon by a popular preacher near the northern Indian city of Hathras but a strong dust storm sparked panic as they were leaving.