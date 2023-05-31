GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Tathony House

1. Residents of Dublin’s Tathony House intend to stay put in the property beyond this Friday, saying they have nowhere else to go.

Coast Guard

2. The Irish Coast Guard rescued two children in difficulty in the sea yesterday evening after receiving 999 calls to its national operations centre.

Advertisement

Theranos

3. Disgraced biotech star Elizabeth Holmes has begun serving her 11-year sentence for defrauding investors in a Texas prison.

Familicide

4. The Department of Justice has published a report on domestic and family violence and familicide to Cabinet today, which has recommended the creation of a national database for domestic and family violence-related deaths.

Ron DeSanits

5. US governor Ron DeSantis kicked off a multistate campaign blitz aimed at establishing himself as the Republican Party’s leading next-generation culture warrior while bolstering his place as Donald Trump’s chief rival.

Europe

6. THE CABINET HAS cleared the way for Ireland to participate in four European Defence Agency (EDA) projects.

Uganda

7. Ugandan activists have called on international donors to impose sanctions on rights abusers after President Yoweri Museveni signed an anti-gay law described as one of the world’s harshest.

Ukraine

8. At least five people were killed and 19 wounded in a night bombardment in Ukraine’s Lugansk region, its Russian administrators said Wednesday, blaming the Ukrainian army for the attack, AFP reports.