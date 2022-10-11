The 8 at 8: Tuesday

GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

Creeslough funerals

1. The first funerals for the 10 victims of the Creeslough explosion are taking place today.

A service will be held for 24-year-old Jessica Gallagher in the local St Michael’s Church, followed hours later by a service for 49-year-old Martin McGill in the same church.

Diarmuid Pepper reports that the town’s response to the blast, and the strong sense of community it brought, is bringing some comfort to the friends and family of the deceased.

Housing

2. Dublin City Council is “confident” it will meet its target of delivering 895 new build units this year, an Oireachtas Committee will hear today.

Dublin City Council chief executive Owen Keegan will tell the Joint Committee on Committee that the council has a “strong pipeline” with designated sites for the delivery of over 15,000 social, cost rental and affordable sale homes, which it plans to deliver in the coming years.

He will also speak to the Committee about the issue of vacant and derelict properties in the city.

HSE

3. The HSE is set to announce a €168 million plan to address concerns about the provision of healthcare during the winter months.

Measures include additional staff in emergency departments, increased ambulance services and supports for elderly people in their homes.

The plan includes measures at the level of specific sites to address local needs that were identified by clinicians, managers, hospital and community staff.

RTÉ Investigates

4. RTÉ Investigates will tonight reveal three new documents written by Richard Flynn, who was acquitted of the death of Fr Niall Molloy, a priest who died on his bedroom floor after being badly beaten.

Advertisement

Flynn, the only person charged in relation to the death of Fr Molloy, died in 2017.

The show has obtained documents containing Flynn’s detailed view of events leading up to the incident at his home in Offaly in 1985.

G7 crisis talks

5. G7 leaders will hold crisis talks today on Russia’s recent bombing blitz across Ukraine, with British Prime Minister Liz Truss expected to insist they “must not waver one iota” in their support for Kyiv.

The meeting comes a day after Russian missiles rocked the Ukrainian capital for the first time in months, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warning Moscow that his country “cannot be intimidated”.

Scottish independence

6. Judges at the UK Supreme Court are to begin hearing arguments in a case which could allow the Scottish Parliament to legislate for a second referendum on independence.

The case concerns proposed legislation at the Scottish Parliament called the Scottish Independence Referendum Bill.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she wants an “indisputably lawful” referendum to take place.

Venezuela mudslides

7. At least 36 people are confirmed dead after a mudslide swept through a town in Venezuela over the weekend.

Another 56 were missing in the town of Las Tejerias, adding more than 3,000 rescuers were involved in the search.

A civil protection official has warned it would be “difficult” to find more survivors.

Troubles legacy bill

8. Belfast actor Ciarán Hinds has written an open letter to British Prime Minister Liz Truss calling on her to drop plans to push ahead with the UK Government’s contentious plan to deal with the legacy of the Troubles.

The Bill, if enacted, would also end inquests and civil proceedings related to the conflict.

The Oscar-nominated actor said he stands with “the mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, daughters, sons, partners and grandparents of the victims, and all those who are united in strong opposition to your proposals.”