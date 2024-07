GOOD MORNING.

Two charged in Belfast murder investigation

1. A man and a woman have been charged with the murder of Kevin Davidson in Belfast.

The 34-year-old’s body was discovered at an address in the Donegall Avenue area of south Belfast on Saturday. He had been missing since 12 July. They are due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 25 July.

Biden speaks out

2. President Joe Biden said he believes it’s best to focus on the future of the United States in the final few months of his term, in his first address after dropping out of the US election last week.

Last night, Biden gave an address in the Oval Office in Washington and said that, while he finds pride in the fact that he has served his country as President, he believes the “defence of democracy is more important than any title”.

“This sacred task of perfecting our union is not about me, it’s about you,” the President said. “Your families, your futures, it’s about We the People,” he added, quoting the country’s constitution.

Interview with Palestinian photographer

3. Since the conflict in Gaza broke out on 7 October, ignited by Hamas’s attacks on Israel which killed 1,197 people, mostly civilians, the media has been relying heavily on Palestinian journalists and photographers to document the devastation in Gaza.

Freelance photographer Omar Ashtawy photographed three dead children and their father who had been brought to the Al-Aqsa hospital after an Israeli strike hit their home.

The Journal contacted Ashtawy after viewing these images of the deceased Al-Raii family, and his Arabic responses have been translated for this article.

** This article contains a graphic image that many readers will find upsetting **

Changes to defamation cases

4. Individuals and organisations being sued for defamation will be able to apply to have their case struck out if a court deems it to be a strategic lawsuit, Steven Fox writes in today’s lead story.

A major overhaul of the State’s defamation regime seeks to target so-called Strategic Lawsuits against Public Participation (SLAPPs).

Also included in the changes is the removal of juries from High Court defamation proceedings and a statutory defence for the retail sector.

Netanyahu addresses US Congress

5. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticised Gaza protesters and warned of the danger posed by Iran in a speech in front of the United States Congress yesterday.

He labelled the protesters “Iran’s useful idiots”, and claimed they were receiving funding from Tehran.

“I have a message for these protesters: When the tyrants of Tehran who hang gays from cranes and murder women for not covering their hair are praising, promoting and funding you, you have officially become Iran’s useful idiots,” he said.

He asked the United States for military aid so that he can continue and finish out the conflict in Gaza.

Army on the way out

6. The Government has approved the withdrawal of armed military personnel from Portlaoise Prison later this year.

Soldiers were originally placed at the prison in 1973 as part of Ireland’s response to the Troubles, with IRA prisoners housed there.

But in light of the declining number of such prisoners, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has now obtained government approval for the withdrawal of armed military members from the prison.

Éamon Ó Cúiv retires

7. Long-serving Fianna Fáil TD Éamon Ó Cuiv has announced he will not contest the next General Election.

The Galway West deputy, who is the grandson of party founder Éamon de Valera, confirmed this evening he will retire from electoral politics after this Dáil comes to an end.

In a statement the 74-year-old said: “After deep consideration, I have decided not to seek a nomination to stand in the next general election. In the meantime I will continue to work as usual. I would like to thank everybody who supports me in my work.”

Olympics Daily, Ep. 1

8. Our new, daily podcast with Gavin Cooney and Sinéad O’Carroll launched yesterday. Olympics Daily with Cooney and O’Carroll does exactly what it says on the tin: as soon as the action is done for the day.

Catch the first episode now, where Gav made his way from Longford to the Stade de France to watch French rugby fans worship Antoine Dupont in a 7s tournament which also features Ireland’s Hugo Keenan in an impressive lineup of other extremely fast Irish men.