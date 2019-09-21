This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Saturday 21 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Órla Ryan Saturday 21 Sep 2019, 8:50 AM
6 minutes ago 248 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4818707
Image: Shutterstock/Julia Sudnitskaya
Image: Shutterstock/Julia Sudnitskaya

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CLIMATE STRIKE: Millions of people, including thousands in Ireland, yesterday took part in what is believed to be the largest ever climate change protest.

2. #FINANCES: The refusal of Secretary General of the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform, Robert Watt, to appear before the Oireachtas Finance, Public Expenditure and Reform Committee has been described as “an affront to democracy” by chairperson John McGuinness.

3. #PSC: The government continues to support the Public Services Card, despite the Data Protection Commissioner finding that making the card mandatory for anything other than accessing welfare has no lawful basis. Here is a breakdown of what people currently need the PSC for.

4. #ASSISTED SUICIDE: Over half of people (55%) believe assisted suicide should be legalised in Ireland, according to a new opinion poll.

5. #GULF: The US has announced it is sending military reinforcements to the Gulf region following attacks on Saudi oil facilities that it attributes to Iran, just hours after President Donald Trump ordered new sanctions on Tehran.

6. #CHEMSEX: The latest episode of The Explainer explores the rise of chemsex and the impact of drugs such as GHB and crystal meth in Ireland.

7. #HOTEL: A firm has secured planning permission to build an eight-storey 116-bedroom hotel on the south quays of the River Liffey, directly opposite Liberty Hall, in Dublin.

8. #EPSTEIN: A woman has claimed Prince Andrew was among the men she was directed to have sex with by disgraced businessman Jeffrey Epstein, who was found dead in a New York prison in August. Prince Andrew has denied the claims.

9. #RUGBY WORLD CUP: Ireland’s three Rugby World Cup group games will be screened in the capital at events organised for homeless people by the Dublin Simon Community and Secret Street Tours.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one or more of the above cases. 

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie