The 9 at 9: Saturday

1. #CLIMATE STRIKE: Millions of people, including thousands in Ireland, yesterday took part in what is believed to be the largest ever climate change protest.

2. #FINANCES: The refusal of Secretary General of the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform, Robert Watt, to appear before the Oireachtas Finance, Public Expenditure and Reform Committee has been described as “an affront to democracy” by chairperson John McGuinness.

3. #PSC: The government continues to support the Public Services Card, despite the Data Protection Commissioner finding that making the card mandatory for anything other than accessing welfare has no lawful basis. Here is a breakdown of what people currently need the PSC for.

4. #ASSISTED SUICIDE: Over half of people (55%) believe assisted suicide should be legalised in Ireland, according to a new opinion poll.

5. #GULF: The US has announced it is sending military reinforcements to the Gulf region following attacks on Saudi oil facilities that it attributes to Iran, just hours after President Donald Trump ordered new sanctions on Tehran.

6. #CHEMSEX: The latest episode of The Explainer explores the rise of chemsex and the impact of drugs such as GHB and crystal meth in Ireland.

7. #HOTEL: A firm has secured planning permission to build an eight-storey 116-bedroom hotel on the south quays of the River Liffey, directly opposite Liberty Hall, in Dublin.

8. #EPSTEIN: A woman has claimed Prince Andrew was among the men she was directed to have sex with by disgraced businessman Jeffrey Epstein, who was found dead in a New York prison in August. Prince Andrew has denied the claims.

9. #RUGBY WORLD CUP: Ireland’s three Rugby World Cup group games will be screened in the capital at events organised for homeless people by the Dublin Simon Community and Secret Street Tours.

