GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

Exported greyhounds

1. In our lead story this morning, Noteworthy reveals how former sporting greyhounds exported from Ireland are being used in a cruel “new craze” sport in India.

Patricia Devlin reports that the dogs are being forced to chase speeding motorbikes on open stretches of road in dangerous organised competitions.

The revelations come more than three years after Ireland’s greyhound board vowed to crackdown on the exports of dogs to countries with poor animal welfare track records through a new tracing system.

Belfast anti-immigration violence

2. There was further violence in the Donegall Road area of south Belfast overnight.

Footage on social media showed a significant police presence in the area and officers being attacked with missiles.

Local politicians reported that attempts were made to again set one migrant-owned shop on fire last night, coming two days after apartments above the business had to be evacuated by police.

Police injured in Plymouth

3. Violence by far-right groups also continued in England, with police officers injured during “sustained violence” in Plymouth.

The disorder continued for a seventh day after the Southport stabbings, with more than 370 arrests made so far.

Advertisement

Devon and Cornwall Police said six arrests were made in Plymouth after bricks and fireworks were launched towards officers.

Kamala Harris secures party’s nomination

4. US vice president Kamala Harris has formally secured the Democratic presidential nomination, becoming the first woman of colour to feature at the top of a major party’s ticket.

Her next task will be to select her running mate for the November election – a decision is expected in the next 24 hours.

Bangladesh

5. At least 109 people were killed in Bangladesh yesterday during violent unrest in the streets following the ousting of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has fled to India.

It was the deadliest day of violence in Bangladesh since protests began over a controversial government jobs quota for veterans of the 1970s War of Independence and their descendants last month.

Heartbreak for Ciara Mageean

6. Ciara Mageean has been forced to withdraw from today’s 1500m heats at the Olympic Games in Paris.

An achilles injury has cost Mageean the opportunity to compete, a cruel blow for the Portaferry native that won gold in the 1500m in the European Athletics Championships in Rome in June.

Injury had also impacted Mageean at the last Olympics in Tokyo as a calf problem contributed to her exit at the heats stage.

UNRWA investigation

7. The UN has fired nine employees of its agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) who “may have been involved” in the Hamas-led 7 October attack on southern Israel, which sparked the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.

It was after the UN’s oversight body completed its investigation into the allegations made earlier this year by Israel that a total of 19 UNRWA employees may have been involved in the attack.

Storm Debby

8. At least one person was killed as Tropical Storm Debby began lashing the US state of Florida, with officials warning there could be historic levels of rain and potentially “catastrophic” flooding.

A 13-year-old boy died when a tree was blown onto a mobile home in Levy County, the sheriff’s office there said, after Debby made landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast earlier today as a Category One hurricane.