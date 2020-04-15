The 8 at 8: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CORONAVIRUS: Health officials last night confirmed that a further 41 people have died from Covid-19, bringing Ireland’s death toll to 406.

2. #FUNDING FREEZE: US President Donald Trump last night announced a freeze in US funding to the World Health Organization because he said it had been biased to China.

3. #DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A major new advertising campaign seeking to reassure domestic violence victims that services to help them are still operating amid the Covid-19 pandemic will begin today.

4. #ASHBOURNE: A man who was walking on the M1 motorway in Co Meath has died after being struck by a car in the early hours of this morning.

5. #IRISH WATER: Threats with a machete, speeding cars veering towards a team of workers and rocks being thrown at vans were among the instances of abuse and assault reported by Irish Water staff over the past three years.

6. #REUNDS: The US branch of Ticketmaster found itself in hot water this week amid reports that it would no longer be giving refunds for rescheduled events – but Ireland hasn’t followed suit.

7. #BREXIT: Negotiations are to resume as the EU’s Michel Barnier and the UK’s David Frost will hold a video call later today.

8. #BODY COACH: Joe Wicks claimed a Guinness World Record after one of his online fitness classes was watched by nearly a million people.