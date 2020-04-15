This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 15 April, 2020
The 8 at 8: Wednesday

Here’s what you need to know as you start your day.

By Adam Daly Wednesday 15 Apr 2020, 8:00 AM
40 minutes ago 2,433 Views No Comments
Image: Shutterstock/ekravchenko
Image: Shutterstock/ekravchenko

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CORONAVIRUS: Health officials last night confirmed that a further 41 people have died from Covid-19, bringing Ireland’s death toll to 406. 

2. #FUNDING FREEZE: US President Donald Trump last night announced a freeze in US funding to the World Health Organization because he said it had been biased to China.

3. #DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A major new advertising campaign seeking to reassure domestic violence victims that services to help them are still operating amid the Covid-19 pandemic will begin today.

4. #ASHBOURNE: A man who was walking on the M1 motorway in Co Meath has died after being struck by a car in the early hours of this morning.

5. #IRISH WATER: Threats with a machete, speeding cars veering towards a team of workers and rocks being thrown at vans were among the instances of abuse and assault reported by Irish Water staff over the past three years.

6. #REUNDS: The US branch of Ticketmaster found itself in hot water this week amid reports that it would no longer be giving refunds for rescheduled events – but Ireland hasn’t followed suit. 

7. #BREXIT: Negotiations are to resume as the EU’s Michel Barnier and the UK’s David Frost will hold a video call later today.

8. #BODY COACH: Joe Wicks claimed a Guinness World Record after one of his online fitness classes was watched by nearly a million people.

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
Contribute to this story:

