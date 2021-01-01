The 9 at 9: New Year's Day

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #HAPPY NEW YEAR: It’s the first day of 2021, but most countries struck a muted tone in celebrations overnight.
2. #GOT BREXIT DONE: Businesses in the United Kingdom face new challenges from today as the country has now formally left the European Union.
3. #THIRD WAVE: Thousands more cases of Covid-19 are expected to be announced over the coming days as a backlog is cleared, RTÉ News reports. An estimated 4,000 cases are yet to be officially confirmed.
4. #CORONAVIRUS: Close contacts of confirmed cases of Covid-19 are no longer being advised to get tested for the coronavirus due to current widespread levels of infection, the HSE has said.
5. #PEACEKEEPING: Ireland has taken its seat on the UN Security Council. The Taoiseach described the role as an ‘enormous responsibility‘.
6. #DANIEL DUMILE: Rapper MF Doom has died, aged 49. BBC News reports that the influential star passed away two months ago.
7. #BOOKWORMS: Dublin City Council pressing ahead with plans for the Parnell City Library with a project manager set to be in place by January.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
8. #SCHOOLS: The leaders of eight areas of London are calling for a decision to reopen schools to be reversed, Sky News reports.
9. #GOODBYE 2020: We were stressed almost as much as we were happy last year, surveys of public sentiment on the pandemic revealed.
COMMENTS