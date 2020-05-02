This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 2 May, 2020
The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here’s this morning’s news to catch you up

By Adam Daly Saturday 2 May 2020, 9:01 AM
Image: Shutterstock/kramar89
Image: Shutterstock/kramar89

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #UNLOCKDOWN: The roadmap for lifting Covid-19 restrictions were outlined by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar last night. Two more weeks of tight restrictions will remain in place until 18 May. 

2. #COVID-19: Health officials last night confirmed that a further 34 people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland, and there are 221 new cases of the disease. 

3. #GARDA POWERS: Health Minister Simon Harris has said he will sign an updated version of regulations which give gardaí the powers to enforce Covid-19 distancing measures until 18 May.

4. #NORTH KOREA: Kim Jong Un has made his first public appearance in 20 days amid speculation about his health.

5. #COVID CLUSTERS: Concerns have been raised about the lack of regular Covid-19 testing taking place in some residential settings such as nursing homes, with some families calling for repeat testing.

6. #TRAFFIC VOLUME: There has been a “minor” increase in traffic levels across Dublin City since Easter Sunday, according to new data provided by Dublin City Council.  

7. #REMESIVIR: US regulators have approved emergency use of an experimental drug that appears to help some coronavirus patients recover faster.

8. #DUBLIN 9: Gardaí have arrested two men following a robbery and assault at a shop in the Shantalla Road area of Dublin 9 that left a staff member with head injuries. 

9. #DEBUNKED: A post shared on Facebook has claimed that postural drainage, a technique used to clear mucus from the lungs, can be used to treat Covid-19 pneumonia. This is not true. 

Adam Daly
