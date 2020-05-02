The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #UNLOCKDOWN: The roadmap for lifting Covid-19 restrictions were outlined by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar last night. Two more weeks of tight restrictions will remain in place until 18 May.

2. #COVID-19: Health officials last night confirmed that a further 34 people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland, and there are 221 new cases of the disease.

3. #GARDA POWERS: Health Minister Simon Harris has said he will sign an updated version of regulations which give gardaí the powers to enforce Covid-19 distancing measures until 18 May.

4. #NORTH KOREA: Kim Jong Un has made his first public appearance in 20 days amid speculation about his health.

5. #COVID CLUSTERS: Concerns have been raised about the lack of regular Covid-19 testing taking place in some residential settings such as nursing homes, with some families calling for repeat testing.

6. #TRAFFIC VOLUME: There has been a “minor” increase in traffic levels across Dublin City since Easter Sunday, according to new data provided by Dublin City Council.

7. #REMESIVIR: US regulators have approved emergency use of an experimental drug that appears to help some coronavirus patients recover faster.

8. #DUBLIN 9: Gardaí have arrested two men following a robbery and assault at a shop in the Shantalla Road area of Dublin 9 that left a staff member with head injuries.

9. #DEBUNKED: A post shared on Facebook has claimed that postural drainage, a technique used to clear mucus from the lungs, can be used to treat Covid-19 pneumonia. This is not true.