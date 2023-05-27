Taxation

1. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that ‘middle Ireland’ continues to be his priority as he stands firm on Fine Gael’s demands in coalition.

Speaking to The Irish Times, Varadkar said that the tax package in the next budget must be “as good or bigger” than the last.

Airport

2. The Dublin Airport Authority has warned that long-term and short-term car parks at the airport are almost full and will be unable to accommodate all visitors this weekend.

A spokesperson warned the public that if they need to travel to the airport they should use a bus, taxi or have a friend drop them off.

Covid Restrictions

3. Boris Johnson has branded suggestions he may have taken part in further rule-breaking during the pandemic as a “load of absolute nonsense”.

Information was passed to two forces over alleged visits from the former British prime minister’s friends to Chequers country estate as well as potential breaches within Downing Street, The Times reported.

Advertisement

Shamrock Rovers

4. Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley has called for lifetime bans for a number of Cork City fans who chanted about his sick son following the Leesiders’ 1-0 victory over eight-man Rovers at Turner’s Cross on Friday night, and says he intends to file a garda report on the incident.

US National Debt

5. US President Joe Biden said a deal to resolve the US government’s debt ceiling crisis was “very close”, hours after the deadline to reach an agreement had been pushed back four days.

Jason Clancy

6. A state-led investigation into alleged collusion surrounding child abuser Bill Kenneally can be concluded this year, according to the Commission of Investigation overseen by Mr Justice Michael White.

Road Traffic Collision

7. A child was seriously injured during a collision in the Daingean area of Offaly last night.

Texas

8. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton faces removal from office in a state Congress vote over years of official complaints about corruption, AFP reports.

On Thursday, a congressional investigative committee unanimously adopted 20 articles of impeachment against the attorney general for corruption, misuse of public funds, false statements and obstruction of justice.

Late Late

9. Ryan Tubridy last night hosted the final show of his 14-year stint as presenter of The Late late Show.