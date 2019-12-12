This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 12 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 8 at 8: Thursday

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

By Orla Dwyer Thursday 12 Dec 2019, 7:47 AM
55 minutes ago 1,768 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4929410
Image: Shutterstock/Ekaterina Kondratova
Image: Shutterstock/Ekaterina Kondratova

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #UK ELECTION: The polls have opened in the UK general election and will remain open until 10pm. TheJournal.ie will keep you up to date throughout the day and night on all updates. 

2. #WEINSTEIN: Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has reached a settlement of $25 million (€22 million) with dozens of women who accused him of sexual misconduct. 

3. #RESILIENT: The Irish economy is forecast to grow further in the next year despite Brexit uncertainty, according to the Economic and Social Research Institute. 

4. #NEW ZEALAND: Officials are planning to recover the bodies of eight victims of the White Island volcano eruption in New Zealand tomorrow, despite warnings of further volcanic activity. 

5. #DRUG DEATHS: Almost 800 people died from drug overdoses or from the effects of drug use in 2017, according to new figures from the Health Research Board. 

6. #ADOPTION: Adopted people will not be given unrestricted access to information about their identity and their birth certificate under planned legal changes. 

7. #SCAM ALERT: Businesses are being warned to keep an eye out for new payroll and invoicing scams during the busy festive season. 

8. #REBUILT: The derelict house where Ana Kriegel was murdered in Dublin last year is being rebuilt to “protect and stabilise” the building, the Irish Sun reports. 

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie