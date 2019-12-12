The 8 at 8: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #UK ELECTION: The polls have opened in the UK general election and will remain open until 10pm. TheJournal.ie will keep you up to date throughout the day and night on all updates.

2. #WEINSTEIN: Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has reached a settlement of $25 million (€22 million) with dozens of women who accused him of sexual misconduct.

3. #RESILIENT: The Irish economy is forecast to grow further in the next year despite Brexit uncertainty, according to the Economic and Social Research Institute.

4. #NEW ZEALAND: Officials are planning to recover the bodies of eight victims of the White Island volcano eruption in New Zealand tomorrow, despite warnings of further volcanic activity.

5. #DRUG DEATHS: Almost 800 people died from drug overdoses or from the effects of drug use in 2017, according to new figures from the Health Research Board.

6. #ADOPTION: Adopted people will not be given unrestricted access to information about their identity and their birth certificate under planned legal changes.

7. #SCAM ALERT: Businesses are being warned to keep an eye out for new payroll and invoicing scams during the busy festive season.

8. #REBUILT: The derelict house where Ana Kriegel was murdered in Dublin last year is being rebuilt to “protect and stabilise” the building, the Irish Sun reports.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.