The 9 at 9: Thursday

Irishman on trial in Greece

1. In our main story today, Michelle Hennessy reports that Irish politicians have called for charges to be dropped against an Irishman accused of smuggling and membership of a criminal organisation while he was volunteering with a Greek migrant rescue group.

Seán Binder, a 27-year-old German national who grew up in Ireland, goes on trial today in relation to a number of misdemeanour charges and could face up to eight years in prison. He is also facing a number of felony charges that could result in a sentence of up to 25 years.

Garth Brooks gigs

2. American country singer Garth Brooks is set to return to Ireland for two concerts at Croke Park next year, Aiken Promotions has confirmed.

The gigs will take place on 9 and 10 September 2022. Tickets will go on sale at 8am next Thursday, 25 November.

Graham Dwyer EU court

3. The Court of Justice of the EU will this morning deliver an advisory opinion related to a case being taken by convicted murderer Graham Dwyer.

The opinion comes after arguments were delivered in the Luxembourg-based court in September.

Presidential oath court hearing

4. The European Court of Human Rights, meanwhile, will today rule on a challenge to the wording of the presidential oath in Ireland, which currently requires those elected to swear to “almighty God”.

R116 report

5. Politicians have said that recommendations from the investigation into the Irish Coast Guard helicopter R116 crash must be implemented in full.

Rescue 116 crashed off Co Mayo at 12.46am on 14 March 2017 with four crew on board after it struck Blackrock Island, 12 miles off the coast.

An investigation report into the Irish Coast Guard helicopter crash published earlier this month, identified “systemic safety issues”.

Affordable rental properties

6. There has been a 79% drop in the number of affordable properties available for rent across the country in just three months, a new report finds.

The situation is particularly stark for single people as the Simon Communities of Ireland quarterly report found there was just one property available to rent for a single person within housing assistance payment (HAP) limits.

Alec Baldwin

7. In the US, it is claimed in a new lawsuit that Alec Baldwin recklessly fired a gun when he shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on the set of Rust.

The suit, from script supervisor Mamie Mitchell, is the second following the fatal shooting last month.

Malcolm X

8. Two men convicted in the assassination of civil rights icon Malcolm X are set to be exonerated after spending decades maintaining their innocence.

Muhammad Aziz, now 83, and the late Khalil Islam were convicted in 1966, after a trial in which authorities withheld evidence favourable to the defence, said their lawyers, the Innocence Project and civil rights lawyer David Shanies.

Canada flooding

9. And in Canada, the military is being sent in to help evacuate and support communities hit by “catastrophic” flooding, with the death toll expected to rise after record rainfall on the Pacific coast triggered a state of emergency.