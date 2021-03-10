#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 10 March 2021
The 9 at 9: Wednesday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 10 Mar 2021, 8:45 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Anna_Pustynnikova
Image: Shutterstock/Anna_Pustynnikova

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #DRUGS: Covid-19 restrictions saw drug traffickers use rental cars, the postal service, exploit children as mules and stash their money at home in a desperate bid to keep their business going, say senior garda sources.

2. #BIRTH CERTS: Sinn Féin has called on the government to back a proposal by the party that would allow adopted people to access their birth certificates.

3. #QUARANTINE: Hotels used for mandatory quarantine will be indemnified by the State against any Covid-related legal action. 

4. #COVID: A further 311 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland.

5. #VACCINES: Ireland is seeing “great signs of impact” from vaccination with serial testing in nursing homes yielding a positivity rate of just 0.2%, HSE chief executive Paul Reid has said. 

6. #WEATHER: It’s set to be a wet and windy day with a nationwide weather warning due to kick in later. 

7. #CORK: Gardaí have launched an investigation after the body of a man was discovered in Cork city yesterday evening. 

8. #LONDON: A Metropolitan Police officer has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of Sarah Everard in south London last week.

9. #FLOYD: The long process of jury selection has begun in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death.

Hayley Halpin
