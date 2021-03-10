The 9 at 9: Wednesday

Updated 14 minutes ago
1. #DRUGS: Covid-19 restrictions saw drug traffickers use rental cars, the postal service, exploit children as mules and stash their money at home in a desperate bid to keep their business going, say senior garda sources.
2. #BIRTH CERTS: Sinn Féin has called on the government to back a proposal by the party that would allow adopted people to access their birth certificates.
3. #QUARANTINE: Hotels used for mandatory quarantine will be indemnified by the State against any Covid-related legal action.
4. #COVID: A further 311 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland.
5. #VACCINES: Ireland is seeing “great signs of impact” from vaccination with serial testing in nursing homes yielding a positivity rate of just 0.2%, HSE chief executive Paul Reid has said.
6. #WEATHER: It’s set to be a wet and windy day with a nationwide weather warning due to kick in later.
7. #CORK: Gardaí have launched an investigation after the body of a man was discovered in Cork city yesterday evening.
8. #LONDON: A Metropolitan Police officer has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of Sarah Everard in south London last week.
9. #FLOYD: The long process of jury selection has begun in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death.
