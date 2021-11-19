Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Laura Fitzgerald from Dromahane looks on as Cork Lights up for Christmas. Source: Darragh Kane

INTERNATIONAL

Palestinian children play on a street flooded with water due to heavy rains in a poor neighborhood east of Gaza City. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#USA Vice President Kamala Harris held presidential powers for a total of one hour and 25 minutes while President Joe Biden was under anesthetic, the White House said this evening.

#AUSTRIA The country will impose a lockdown for all and make vaccinations mandatory, Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg has announced, making the country the first in the EU to take such stringent measures as coronavirus cases spiral.

#BRITAIN Music photographer Mick Rock, whose iconic images earned him the nickname “the man who shot the 70s”, has died aged 72, his family said today.

#NEW YORK More than half a century after the assassination of Malcolm X, two of his convicted killers have been exonerated after decades of doubt about who was responsible for the civil rights leader’s death.

#WISCONSIN Kyle Rittenhouse, the American teenager who shot and killed two men and wounded another during protests against police brutality and riots in Wisconsin last year, was acquitted of all charges today.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

PARTING SHOT

It’s that time of the year as we all shift focus to Christmas – this little street in Cork city, Needham Place, is well ahead on the festive displays.