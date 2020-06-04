This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 4 June, 2020
Third man charged over alleged Christy Keane murder plot

The man appeared before the Special Criminal Court today.

By Eoin Reynolds Thursday 4 Jun 2020, 4:06 PM
The Courts of Criminal Justice in Dublin.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
The Courts of Criminal Justice in Dublin.
The Courts of Criminal Justice in Dublin.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

A THIRD MAN has appeared before the Special Criminal Court charged with involvement in the attempted murder of Christy Keane by the Limerick-based McCarthy-Dundon crime gang.

Noel Price (42) of Kileely Road, Kileely, Limerick City today appeared before the three-judge non-jury court where he was charged with having knowledge of the existence of the McCarthy Dundon criminal organisation, he assisted in making available a vehicle to that criminal organisation with the intention of facilitating the attempted murder of Christy Keane or being reckless as to same.

The offence is alleged to have occurred between 27 June and 29 June 2015.

Detective Garda Barry Moylan of Henry St Garda Station told solicitor Michael O’Donovan for the Director of Public Prosecutions that he arrested Price at 11am today in a holding cell in the Criminal Courts of Justice building on Parkgate Street in Dublin.

He said he explained the charge to him in ordinary language and Price made no comment.

Price, who is already in custody in relation to other matters, will appear again before the Special Criminal Court on 12 June.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, directed that he appear by video link.

Yesterday, John Costello (39) of Hennessy Avenue, Kileely, Co Limerick, appeared before the same court and was charged with knowledge of the existence of a criminal organisation, to wit the McCarthy-Dundon criminal organisation, and that he provided transport to persons with the intention of facilitating the commission of the attempted murder of Christy Keane at the University of Limerick car park on 29 June 2015.

Larry McCarthy (42) of Tower Lodge, Old Court Road, Limerick City, was charged with making a vehicle available to a criminal organisation, the McCarthy-Dundons, in the attempted murder of Christy Keane, between 27 and 29 June 2015.

The alleged offences come under Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.

Eoin Reynolds

