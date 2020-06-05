This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 5 June, 2020
Cabinet set to sign off on Phase Two of reopening and Brazil reaches world's third-highest death toll: Today's Covid-19 main points

Here are the main coronavirus stories you need to know today.

By Orla Dwyer Friday 5 Jun 2020, 8:02 AM
50 minutes ago 5,460 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5115393
A man looks at a mural showing a nurse wearing wearing PPE in London yesterday.
Image: Dominic Lipinski
A man looks at a mural showing a nurse wearing wearing PPE in London yesterday.
A man looks at a mural showing a nurse wearing wearing PPE in London yesterday.
Image: Dominic Lipinski

CABINET MEMBERS WILL meet this morning to sign off on the next phase of the easing of coronavirus restrictions from Monday.

Leo Varadkar is due to announce the decision to the public later today following this Cabinet meeting.

Last night, the Minister for Health Simon Harris said all the indicators were looking good for the next phase of the plan.

As the plan moves from the 5km to 20km travel limit, the government’s slogan might change to “stay local” rather than “stay at home”, he told reporters in Dublin last night .

Here are today’s Covid-19 main points: 

  • There are more details here on the decision set to be reached later today about Ireland entering Phase Two on Monday. 
  • Here are the Phase Two measures set to be in place from next week. 
  • Writing for TheJournal.ieProfessor Sam McConkey says if schools went for a trial return this month, they may be up and running by September.
  • There has been a “a slight potential increase” in the Covid-19 reproductive rate, according to the Minister for Health Simon Harris.
  • Workplaces around the country are grappling with the pandemic-related safety requirements ahead of reopening. 
  • People with high blood pressure may be twice as likely to die from Covid-19 than those without the medical condition, according to a new study which included research from a team of experts at NUI Galway.
  • House parties are being organised “with abandon”, the Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan warned yesterday. 
  • A post shared on Facebook has falsely claimed that hand sanitiser can catch fire if left in a hot car.  

Here are today’s international Covid-19 main points:

  • Brazil now has the third-highest reported Covid-19 death toll globally, behind the US and UK, with more than 34,000 deaths so far.
  • Authors behind a large-scale study in The Lancet that raised safety fears over the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat Covid-19 have retracted their paper.
  • Wearing face coverings will be mandatory on public transport in England from 15 June.

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

