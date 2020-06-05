Cabinet set to sign off on Phase Two of reopening and Brazil reaches world's third-highest death toll: Today's Covid-19 main points

CABINET MEMBERS WILL meet this morning to sign off on the next phase of the easing of coronavirus restrictions from Monday.

Leo Varadkar is due to announce the decision to the public later today following this Cabinet meeting.

Last night, the Minister for Health Simon Harris said all the indicators were looking good for the next phase of the plan.

As the plan moves from the 5km to 20km travel limit, the government’s slogan might change to “stay local” rather than “stay at home”, he told reporters in Dublin last night .

Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:

Here are today’s international Covid-19 main points:

Brazil now has the third-highest reported Covid-19 death toll globally, behind the US and UK, with more than 34,000 deaths so far.

Authors behind a large-scale study in The Lancet that raised safety fears over the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat Covid-19 have retracted their paper.

Wearing face coverings will be mandatory on public transport in England from 15 June.