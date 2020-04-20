Warning over Irish 'complacency', shops and schools in Germany begin re-opening: Today's Covid-19 main points

HEALTH MINISTER SIMON Harris has expressed concerns that “some complacency” is becoming apparent in the response of Irish people to the Covid-19 crisis.

In a video message on Twitter last night, Harris urged people not to relax their interpretation of the phrase ‘stay at home’ and to abide by the 2km rule when exercising, warning that not doing so could be “disastrous” for the country.

His comments came as health officials confirmed another 39 deaths from the virus last night, bringing the total number of deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland to 610.

There is slightly better news on the international front, however. Germany is set to begin easing some restrictions amid claims that the outbreak there is under control, while New York – the epicentre of the virus – is now believed to have passed the peak of infections.

Here are today’s main Covid-19 points:

Health officials confirmed an additional 39 deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland last night. The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 15,251 and 610 people have died.

from Covid-19 in Ireland last night. The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 15,251 and 610 people have died. Minister for Health Simon Harris has warned that ”some complacency” may be setting in among the Irish public regarding attempts to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

has warned that ”some complacency” may be setting in among the Irish public regarding attempts to fight the spread of the coronavirus. Campaigners have warned that domestic abuse charities remain seriously underfunded despite a government campaign urging victims to reach out for help.

