Dublin: 8 °C Monday 20 April, 2020
Warning over Irish 'complacency', shops and schools in Germany begin re-opening: Today's Covid-19 main points

Another 39 deaths from the virus were confirmed by Irish health officials last night.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 20 Apr 2020, 7:58 AM
1 hour ago 16,166 Views 13 Comments
HSE Director General Paul Reid during a weekly operational HSE media briefing yesterday
Image: Gareth ChaneyCollins/RollingNews.ie
Image: Gareth ChaneyCollins/RollingNews.ie

HEALTH MINISTER SIMON Harris has expressed concerns that “some complacency” is becoming apparent in the response of Irish people to the Covid-19 crisis.

In a video message on Twitter last night, Harris urged people not to relax their interpretation of the phrase ‘stay at home’ and to abide by the 2km rule when exercising, warning that not doing so could be “disastrous” for the country.

His comments came as health officials confirmed another 39 deaths from the virus last night, bringing the total number of deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland to 610.

There is slightly better news on the international front, however. Germany is set to begin easing some restrictions amid claims that the outbreak there is under control, while New York – the epicentre of the virus – is now believed to have passed the peak of infections. 

Here are today’s main Covid-19 points: 

  • Health officials confirmed an additional 39 deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland last night. The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 15,251 and 610 people have died.
  • Minister for Health Simon Harris has warned that ”some complacency” may be setting in among the Irish public regarding attempts to fight the spread of the coronavirus.
  • Campaigners have warned that domestic abuse charities remain seriously underfunded despite a government campaign urging victims to reach out for help.

Here are today’s international Covid-19 points:

  • The UK’s chief scientific adviser has warned that vaccines for Covid-19 are “long shots” and said that people should not rely on the swift development of them to resolve the crisis.
  • New York governor Andrew Cuomo has claimed that the US state is “past the high point” of coronavirus infections.
  • Small shops and some schools in parts of Germany will begin to re-open today following a month of closures, with a view in the country that the outbreak there is now under control.
  • New international research suggests that far more people have had the coronavirus than official tallies suggest, with most not appearing to have any symptoms.
About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

