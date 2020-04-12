Largest increase in number of new cases in Ireland, Boris Johnson 'owes his life to NHS': Today's Covid-19 main points

A pastor in California inside an empty church with photos of his congregation on the pews.

THERE ARE NOW over 10,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 on the island of Ireland.

Yesterday, the Department of Health said there were another 553 confirmed cases – along with a further 286 cases as part of the backlog being processed by a laboratory in Germany.

While Northern Ireland now has 1,717 confirmed cases, the number of cases in the Republic is 8,928.

Furthermore, it was announced last night that a further 33 people have died in the Republic of Ireland, bringing the total death toll to 320.

Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:

There are now 130 clusters of Covid-19 in nursing homes across the country. A cluster is defined as three or more cases at a particular location/site within a 72-hour period.

In all, 253 patients with Covid-19 have been admitted to an intensive care unit.

Last night, people around the country lit candles for the sick and frontline workers.

Restrictions remain in place this Easter weekend, with gardaí manning checkpoints around the country to ensure people aren’t flouting the restrictions on movement during the crisis.

From pregnancy to isolation, the advice to HSE staff has changed significantly since January.

President Michael D Higgins will lead a special 1916 commemoration today through a televised event at midday.

Some Irish Erasmus students still have to pay rent abroad despite not living there.

Sinn Féin has criticised the NI Health Minister’s “unilateral” request for the British army’s help to battle coronavirus.

The Port of Cork has said it has completed a full schedule of deliveries this week as part of ongoing efforts to keep supply chains moving during the crisis.

Here are today’s Covid-19 main international points: