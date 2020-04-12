This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 12 April, 2020
Largest increase in number of new cases in Ireland, Boris Johnson 'owes his life to NHS': Today's Covid-19 main points

People around the country lit candles for healthcare workers and the sick last night.

By Sean Murray Sunday 12 Apr 2020, 10:30 AM
1 hour ago 17,193 Views 12 Comments
A pastor in California inside an empty church with photos of his congregation on the pews.
Image: Damian Dovarganes/PA Images
Image: Damian Dovarganes/PA Images

THERE ARE NOW over 10,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 on the island of Ireland. 

Yesterday, the Department of Health said there were another 553 confirmed cases – along with a further 286 cases as part of the backlog being processed by a laboratory in Germany. 

While Northern Ireland now has 1,717 confirmed cases, the number of cases in the Republic is 8,928.

Furthermore, it was announced last night that a further 33 people have died in the Republic of Ireland, bringing the total death toll to 320.

Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:

  • There are 33 new reported deaths related to Covid-19, and 553 new cases confirmed in Ireland. A further 286 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed from the backlog of samples that were tested in Germany.
  • There are now 130 clusters of Covid-19 in nursing homes across the country. A cluster is defined as three or more cases at a particular location/site within a 72-hour period.
  • In all, 253 patients with Covid-19 have been admitted to an intensive care unit.
  • Last night, people around the country lit candles for the sick and frontline workers.
  • Restrictions remain in place this Easter weekend, with gardaí manning checkpoints around the country to ensure people aren’t flouting the restrictions on movement during the crisis.
  • From pregnancy to isolation, the advice to HSE staff has changed significantly since January.
  • President Michael D Higgins will lead a special 1916 commemoration today through a televised event at midday.
  • Some Irish Erasmus students still have to pay rent abroad despite not living there.
  • Sinn Féin has criticised the NI Health Minister’s “unilateral” request for the British army’s help to battle coronavirus.
  • The Port of Cork has said it has completed a full schedule of deliveries this week as part of ongoing efforts to keep supply chains moving during the crisis.

Here are today’s Covid-19 main international points:

  • Boris Johnson said he owes his life to NHS staff treating him for Covid-19 but his government faced further criticism over the supply of protective equipment to frontline workers.
  • The US has recorded 1,920 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University. The university also said the death toll has passed 20,000 in the US.
  • The death toll in France has risen by 635 to 13,832.
  • Pope Francis is to livestream Easter mass today to a world largely in lockdown. 
  • Canada has introduced a new wage subsidiy programme – such as those in place in Ireland and the UK – which will pay 75% of a worker’s wages during the pandemic.
  • More than 100 Australians and New Zealanders landed in Melbourne today after two weeks stranded aboard a virus-infected cruise ship off Uruguay.
