GPs fear 'tsunami' of non-coronavirus illnesses; Italy begins to ease lockdown: Today's Covid-19 main points

GENERAL PRACTITIONERS HAVE expressed concerns about a drop in the number of patients with “persistent” symptoms booking consultations.

They say that there has been a drop in cancer referrals and heart attack and stroke related consultations, believing that this may lead to a “tsunami” of non-Covid-19 illnesses in coming weeks and months.

The warning comes after health officials confirmed 19 more deaths and 330 new confirmed cases of the virus last night.

Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:

