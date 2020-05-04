This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 4 May, 2020
GPs fear 'tsunami' of non-coronavirus illnesses; Italy begins to ease lockdown: Today's Covid-19 main points

Here are the main points to know about Covid-19 in Ireland and around the world today.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 4 May 2020, 10:16 AM
22 minutes ago 2,682 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5091064
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images

GENERAL PRACTITIONERS HAVE expressed concerns about a drop in the number of patients with “persistent” symptoms booking consultations.

They say that there has been a drop in cancer referrals and heart attack and stroke related consultations, believing that this may lead to a “tsunami” of non-Covid-19 illnesses in coming weeks and months.

The warning comes after health officials confirmed 19 more deaths and 330 new confirmed cases of the virus last night.

Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:

  • The number of people hospitalised with Covid-19 fell in the 24 hours to Sunday. Last night, health officials confirmed 19 more deaths and 330 new confirmed cases of the virus.
  • GPs have expressed concerns about a drop in patients with “persistent” symptoms booking consultations, saying that it that may lead to a “tsunami” of non-Covid-19 illnesses.
  • Irish people in Australia and New Zealand have reported a complex set of feelings as they look on the outbreak in Ireland from the other side of the world.
  • The Mental Health Commission has said that it is concerned that “significant inconsistencies” remain in the application of new guidance for testing mental health staff for Covid-19. 

Here are today’s international Covid-19 points:

  • Italians will begin to visit relatives and return to work this morning as the country eases back on the world’s longest nationwide coronavirus lockdown.
  • Donald Trump has launched his re-election campaign with a pledge to find a vaccine for Covid-19 by the end of the year.
  • The UK has confirmed that the number of daily coronavirus tests has fallen to 76,496 – below the government’s 100,000 daily testing target.
  • The Global Drug Survey has launched a special poll to gauge how the habits of drug users across the world have changed during the pandemic.
About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

