GPs fear 'tsunami' of non-coronavirus illnesses; Italy begins to ease lockdown: Today's Covid-19 main points

GENERAL PRACTITIONERS HAVE expressed concerns about a drop in the number of patients with “persistent” symptoms booking consultations.
They say that there has been a drop in cancer referrals and heart attack and stroke related consultations, believing that this may lead to a “tsunami” of non-Covid-19 illnesses in coming weeks and months.
The warning comes after health officials confirmed 19 more deaths and 330 new confirmed cases of the virus last night.
Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:
- The number of people hospitalised with Covid-19 fell in the 24 hours to Sunday. Last night, health officials confirmed 19 more deaths and 330 new confirmed cases of the virus.
- GPs have expressed concerns about a drop in patients with “persistent” symptoms booking consultations, saying that it that may lead to a “tsunami” of non-Covid-19 illnesses.
- Irish people in Australia and New Zealand have reported a complex set of feelings as they look on the outbreak in Ireland from the other side of the world.
- The Mental Health Commission has said that it is concerned that “significant inconsistencies” remain in the application of new guidance for testing mental health staff for Covid-19.
Here are today’s international Covid-19 points:
- Italians will begin to visit relatives and return to work this morning as the country eases back on the world’s longest nationwide coronavirus lockdown.
- Donald Trump has launched his re-election campaign with a pledge to find a vaccine for Covid-19 by the end of the year.
- The UK has confirmed that the number of daily coronavirus tests has fallen to 76,496 – below the government’s 100,000 daily testing target.
- The Global Drug Survey has launched a special poll to gauge how the habits of drug users across the world have changed during the pandemic.
