This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 16 °C Tuesday 2 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

10,000 health workers on illness benefit and China's first death in weeks: Today's Covid-19 main points

One death and 77 new cases were reported by health officials last night.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 2 Jun 2020, 9:02 AM
12 minutes ago 1,892 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5112536
Image: PA
Image: PA

NEW FIGURES SHOW that more than 10,000 health and social care workers are receiving the Covid-19 enhanced illness benefit, more than in any other sector.

It comes after health officials confirmed last night that a further one person with Covid-19 has died in Ireland, with 77 further cases reported.

On the international front, China has reported its first death from the virus in a number of weeks, while there has been a warning from the World Health Organisation about the long-term impact the crisis will have on antibiotic resistance.

Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:

  • The Health Service Executive is set to appear before the Oireachtas today, when it will warn that healthcare will continue to be delivered in a risky environment until a vaccine for Covid-19 is found.
  • Health officials last night confirmed that a further one person with Covid-19 has died in Ireland.
  • More than 10,000 health and social care workers are receiving the Covid-19 enhanced illness benefit at the moment, the highest number in any working sector.
  • The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has issued new guidance for Covid-19 face coverings for use in the community.

Here are today’s international Covid-19 main points:

  • More than 375,000 people have died worldwide from Covid-19.
  • A doctor in Wuhan who worked with coronavirus whistleblower Li Wenliang has died from Covid-19, becoming China’s first fatality in weeks.
  • The World Health Organisation has warned that the increased use of antibiotics to combat Covid-19 will strengthen bacterial resistance and ultimately lead to more deaths during the crisis and beyond.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie