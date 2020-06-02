10,000 health workers on illness benefit and China's first death in weeks: Today's Covid-19 main points

NEW FIGURES SHOW that more than 10,000 health and social care workers are receiving the Covid-19 enhanced illness benefit, more than in any other sector.
It comes after health officials confirmed last night that a further one person with Covid-19 has died in Ireland, with 77 further cases reported.
On the international front, China has reported its first death from the virus in a number of weeks, while there has been a warning from the World Health Organisation about the long-term impact the crisis will have on antibiotic resistance.
Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:
- The Health Service Executive is set to appear before the Oireachtas today, when it will warn that healthcare will continue to be delivered in a risky environment until a vaccine for Covid-19 is found.
- The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has issued new guidance for Covid-19 face coverings for use in the community.
Here are today’s international Covid-19 main points:
- More than 375,000 people have died worldwide from Covid-19.
- A doctor in Wuhan who worked with coronavirus whistleblower Li Wenliang has died from Covid-19, becoming China’s first fatality in weeks.
- The World Health Organisation has warned that the increased use of antibiotics to combat Covid-19 will strengthen bacterial resistance and ultimately lead to more deaths during the crisis and beyond.
