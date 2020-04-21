This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 21 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Over €300,000 raised for CF Ireland through 65 Roses fundraising efforts

The 65 Roses fundraising campaign would usually see community-hosted events take place across the country.

By Conor McCrave Tuesday 21 Apr 2020, 9:28 PM
27 minutes ago 1,268 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5080473
Julie Forster and her daughter Ruth Forster (5), from Enniscorthy, who both live with cystic fibrosis. Stock image.
Julie Forster and her daughter Ruth Forster (5), from Enniscorthy, who both live with cystic fibrosis. Stock image.
Julie Forster and her daughter Ruth Forster (5), from Enniscorthy, who both live with cystic fibrosis. Stock image.

A FUNDRAISING Campaign for cystic fibrosis charity CF Ireland has exceeded its €200,000 target by more than 50% despite many fundraising events being cancelled due to Covid-19. 

The 65 Roses fundraising campaign usually sees community-hosted events take place across the country every year in a bid to raise vital funds for CF Ireland. 

This year, however, the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic meant these events could not take place, prompting concerns that donations would fall.

The pandemic itself is of particular concern for those who suffer with the condition, who are particularly vulnerable to effects of the virus, and have been cocooning in recent weeks. 

But today, CF Ireland announced that it has so far raised more than €300,000, far “exceeding expectations” and 50% above its original target of €200,000. 

“A huge thank you to everyone who supported #65RosesDay on Friday, 10 April, 2020,” the charity said on Twitter.

“Our target was to raise €200,000 to fund vital services and supports for the CF Community in Ireland. To date, over €300,000 has been raised, exceeding all expectations.

“The day was more than we hoped for and will fund vital new and existing services to our patients and their families at a very challenging time.”

There are over 1,100 people with cystic fibrosis in Ireland and around 25 new cases are diagnosed here each year.  

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie