Over €300,000 raised for CF Ireland through 65 Roses fundraising efforts

Julie Forster and her daughter Ruth Forster (5), from Enniscorthy, who both live with cystic fibrosis. Stock image.

A FUNDRAISING Campaign for cystic fibrosis charity CF Ireland has exceeded its €200,000 target by more than 50% despite many fundraising events being cancelled due to Covid-19.

The 65 Roses fundraising campaign usually sees community-hosted events take place across the country every year in a bid to raise vital funds for CF Ireland.

This year, however, the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic meant these events could not take place, prompting concerns that donations would fall.

The pandemic itself is of particular concern for those who suffer with the condition, who are particularly vulnerable to effects of the virus, and have been cocooning in recent weeks.

But today, CF Ireland announced that it has so far raised more than €300,000, far “exceeding expectations” and 50% above its original target of €200,000.

“A huge thank you to everyone who supported #65RosesDay on Friday, 10 April, 2020,” the charity said on Twitter.

The day was more than we hoped for and will fund vital new and existing services to our patients and their families at a very challenging time.



"Our target was to raise €200,000 to fund vital services and supports for the CF Community in Ireland. To date, over €300,000 has been raised, exceeding all expectations."

“Our target was to raise €200,000 to fund vital services and supports for the CF Community in Ireland. To date, over €300,000 has been raised, exceeding all expectations.

“The day was more than we hoped for and will fund vital new and existing services to our patients and their families at a very challenging time.”

There are over 1,100 people with cystic fibrosis in Ireland and around 25 new cases are diagnosed here each year.