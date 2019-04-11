This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Thursday 11 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Thursday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 11 Apr 2019, 7:52 AM
1 hour ago 3,234 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4586787
Image: Shutterstock/ImYanis
Image: Shutterstock/ImYanis

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #LISA SMITH: Several members of the Defence Forces told their superiors that they believed the Irish woman had been radicalised in the months before she left the organisation.

2. #BREXIT: The UK and the EU have agreed a flexible Brexit extension until 31 October following marathon talks in Brussels. 

3. #FAI: TD Ruth Coppinger, a member of the Joint Committee of Tourism, Transport and Sport that met with a delegation from the Football Association of Ireland yesterday, has called for the Association’s board to step down

4. #INDIA: Nearly a billion people are expected to vote in the country’s marathon general election over the next six weeks as voting gets underway today. 

5. #MR AMBASSADOR: The United States Senate finally set to confirm a new United States ambassador to Ireland at a hearing today.

6. #GARDAÍ: The Policing Authority has said frontline gardaí “feel disconnected” from proposed reforms being brought into the force. 

7. #RENT LEGISLATION: TDs have tabled a number of amendments to the new legislation which aims to overhaul the rental sector and giver more rights to tenants.

8. #POLLUTION: A new global study has revealed that there are 1,700 new cases of childhood asthma as a result of traffic-pollution in Ireland every year.

9. #FORECAST: Met Éireann has said today will be mostly dry with a mix of cloud and sunny intervals.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie