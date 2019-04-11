The 9 at 9: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #LISA SMITH: Several members of the Defence Forces told their superiors that they believed the Irish woman had been radicalised in the months before she left the organisation.

2. #BREXIT: The UK and the EU have agreed a flexible Brexit extension until 31 October following marathon talks in Brussels.

3. #FAI: TD Ruth Coppinger, a member of the Joint Committee of Tourism, Transport and Sport that met with a delegation from the Football Association of Ireland yesterday, has called for the Association’s board to step down.

4. #INDIA: Nearly a billion people are expected to vote in the country’s marathon general election over the next six weeks as voting gets underway today.

5. #MR AMBASSADOR: The United States Senate finally set to confirm a new United States ambassador to Ireland at a hearing today.

6. #GARDAÍ: The Policing Authority has said frontline gardaí “feel disconnected” from proposed reforms being brought into the force.

7. #RENT LEGISLATION: TDs have tabled a number of amendments to the new legislation which aims to overhaul the rental sector and giver more rights to tenants.

8. #POLLUTION: A new global study has revealed that there are 1,700 new cases of childhood asthma as a result of traffic-pollution in Ireland every year.

9. #FORECAST: Met Éireann has said today will be mostly dry with a mix of cloud and sunny intervals.

