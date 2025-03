THE LATEST SET-PIECE in a flurry of summits and high-level meetings aimed at bolstering European security and ensuring the sovereignty of Ukraine takes place today as the 27 heads of government of the EU – Taoiseach Micheál Martin amongst them – arrive in Brussels for an extraordinary summit.

Today’s meeting – billed as a special summit to discuss continued support for Ukraine and European defence – was announced on 23 February, but has taken on an increased significance in the wake of the Trump/Zelenskyy blowup, and the US President’s subsequent decision to suspend military aid to Ukraine.

Ukraine’s leader has been invited to attend today’s Special European Council meeting in the Belgian capital – as has the presumptive next chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, who yesterday announced a plan to rearm his country in a way not seen since the days before World War 2.

“This is really five minutes to midnight for Europe,” Merz recently warned of the escalating threat from Russia, as the US steps back from its role as Europe’s traditional security backstop and continues its direct dialogue with Russia over the Ukraine war.

Friedrich Merz, who's expected to become Germany's next chancellor, meets NATO General Secretary Mark Rutte at the military alliance's HQ in Brussels yesterday. NATO NATO

‘Turning a page on defence’

This ongoing series of hastily-organised summits reflects a renewed determination among the leaders of Europe’s traditional powers to fill the vacuum left by America’s exit from the transatlantic stage.

A senior EU official said yesterday they were expecting that the leaders of the bloc would aim to “turn a page” on European defence. The official stressed several times in his briefing that the council’s position on Ukraine had not changed in recent weeks, but acknowledged that the wider global context had.

The 27 leaders are expected to discuss details around Commission President Ursula von der Leyan’s plan to mobilise €800 billion for European defence and to help provide “immediate” support for Ukraine.

EU countries, including Ireland, will be incentivised to “massively boost” spending on military capability and defence as part of von der Leyan’s ‘ReArm Europe’ plan.

Key to the proposals are steps to encourage defence investments by easing strict budget rules for member states, as well as a new €150 billion loan facility.

Those defence proposals are set to form part of the agenda at today’s meeting – however it’s not expected any immediate decisions will be made about implementing them.

Preparations for the Special European Council meeting at the Europa Building in Brussels. Frederic GARRIDO-RAMIREZ Frederic GARRIDO-RAMIREZ

What about Orban?

EU leaders usually issue an agreed statement in the wake of these exceptional meetings – but the presence of Hungary’s prime minister Victor Orban may put paid to any strongly-worded joint statement.

Orban – the only EU leader to have maintained close ties with Moscow in the three years since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine – sided with Trump in the wake of Friday’s bitter Oval Office row, and has insisted the EU should start its own direct talks with Putin.

The Hungarian leader was in Paris yesterday to meet with Emmanuel Macron as part of the French President’s efforts to persuade all of his European counterparts to sing from the same hymn sheet.

However, with Slovakia’s Robert Fico also opposed to the current EU approach to Ukraine, it’s possible the statement issued at the end of the summit could be missing out on a few signatures.

Donnacha Ó Beacháin, professor of politics at Dublin City University, said he expected today’s summit to be a “very challenging” one.

“That’s not only because you have a Russian adversary, you also have a hostile US administration. Trump, of course, has said the EU was established to do the US down – in his own words, to ‘screw’ with the United States.”

Ó Beacháin added: “I think it’s imperative that the European Union carves out its own place geopolitically. It needs to articulate clearly what it expects a final agreement between Ukraine and Russia might look like. It also needs to communicate strongly how it envisages its relationship with the US given the very different policies and priorities of the Trump administration.”

‘Unshakeable commitment to Ukraine’

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said European Leaders will “send a strong signal of our unshakeable commitment to Ukraine”.

Martin said he wants Ukraine to enter any negotiations in a “position of strength” and that “peace must respect Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

He added that Ireland will “continue to offer what support we can” and pointed to an agreement this week to provide a further €100 million in non-lethal military assistance to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Martin will advocate for Ukraine’s application for membership of the EU to be “accelerated”.

He also described Russia as a “threat to European security” and remarked that “Ireland is not immune from these threats”.

“We are increasing our defence capabilities at home and we are ready to work constructively with partners to do more together,” said Martin.

“We will do so in full respect for our policy of military neutrality which is fully understood and respected by our EU partners.”