Thursday 4 March 2021
Here's what happened today: Thursday

Covid Placentitis, Ryanair routes and starling murmurations made headlines today.

By Ceimin Burke Thursday 4 Mar 2021, 9:01 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

0266 Raven birds street art A man as he walks past street art of Ravens in Liberty Lane today. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

  • 39 deaths and 462 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland.
  • Irish health officials are investigating four stillbirths for Covid Placentitis, a potential complication of the coronavirus disease.
  • 10,000 people with underlying conditions set to receive vaccine next week.
  • The Health Minister asked the vaccine task force to examine whether Ireland can procure extra vaccines alongside the EU supply deal.
  • The funeral of two brothers who died in a family murder-suicide took place in Co Cork.
  • A garda payroll audit found evidence that some officers were paid for performing duties at different locations at the same time.
  • The HSE thanked GPs for “their forbearance” and admited issues delivering vaccines to some surgeries.
  • A campaign group called for lockdown protest guidelines after violent scenes at a demonstration in Dublin on Saturday.
  • Gardaí dealt with a significant increase in domestic abuse incidents last year. 
  • Ryanair announced eight new routes to Europe from Belfast City Airport.

WORLD

handmade-miniatures-business-rockets-under-lockdown Handmade miniature maker Pauline Millard looks through the window of a miniature 1970s village shop. Source: PA

#ITALY: The Italian government blocked the export of 250,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine produced in Italy to Australia.

#ASTRAZENECA: European countries including Germany and France decided to begin using the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine for older people.

#GERMANY: Chancellor Angela Merkel unveiled plans to gradually ease coronavirus curbs. From Monday, Germans will be allowed to socialise more, with up to five adults from two households allowed to meet up.

PARTING SHOT

a-view-of-a-starling-murmuration-over-lough-ennell-co-westmeath Starling Murmuration over Lough Ennell, Co Westmeath. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

A stunning photo of a murmuration of starlings at Lough Ennell in Co Westmeath had everyone talking today.

The spectacular image was captured by Inpho photographer James Crombie and filmed by Colin Hogg.

“They all morphed into one big bird right in front of us and it was incredible. Absolutely incredible,” Hogg told RTÉ radio’s News at One

You can read more about the capture of the incredible photo and footage in this article.

