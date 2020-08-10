This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Your evening news round up for the first day of the week.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 10 Aug 2020, 8:55 PM
14 minutes ago 1,150 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5172502

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

LOCKDOWN BLUES 758A0450 A flock of sheep on the Curragh Plains in Co Kildare Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

  • Offaly-based meat factory Carroll Cuisine said it would suspend operations after being criticised for remaining open despite a cluster of Covid-19 cases in recent weeks.
  • 57 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland.
  • The use of face coverings became mandatory in supermarkets, shopping centres and other indoor settings.
  • A man in his 50s was killed in a hit-and-run incident in Tallaght, Dublin. 
  • Aaron Brady was found guilty of involvement in the robbery that led to the death of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe.
  • Retailers expressed concerns after Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said there will be no extension to the deadline for retailers to separate out alcohol products.
  • An Irish Air Corps whistleblower said he is still waiting on documents relating to his case about exposure to dangerous chemicals to be released despite winning a Supreme Court battle for access to the files over a year ago.
  • Bank of Ireland said it will reimburse customers who lost money due to smishing scams.
  • The High Court heard a claim that Gemma O’Doherty has been “actively trying to evade” service of defamation proceedings brought against her by the brother of Veronica Guerin.
  • Knock Shrine announced that it will not open on the Feast of the Assumption.

INTERNATIONAL

world-lion-day A lion at Yorkshire Wildlife Park, Doncaster, as the park celebrates World Lion Source: PA

#STEPPING DOWN: Lebanon’s entire government resigned over the devastating explosion in Beirut last week.

#FACE OFF: Donald Trump denied a report by the New York Times that he suggested adding his face to the famous Mount Rushmore monument.

#NIGER: A group of French aid workers were among those killed when gunmen on motorcycles opened fire in a part of Niger popular with tourists for its wildlife.

PARTING SHOT

The journey of migrants across the English Channel towards the UK became the source of controversy over the weekend, after hundreds of people were intercepted making the crossing in recent days.

This morning, BBC reporter Simon Jones took to a boat to report on the situation as it was happening, including a live interview with migrants aboard a boat as they bailed water out of their craft.

Both Jones and the BBC have received criticism for their reporting, with some viewing their apparent lack of compassion as heartless (though other have pointed to their need to remain impartial).

Whatever your thoughts on the debate, the footage is incredible documenting of a situation happening not far from these shores.

Comments have been closed as legal proceedings are active in some of the stories above.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

