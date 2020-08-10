Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A flock of sheep on the Curragh Plains in Co Kildare Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

A lion at Yorkshire Wildlife Park, Doncaster, as the park celebrates World Lion Source: PA

#STEPPING DOWN: Lebanon’s entire government resigned over the devastating explosion in Beirut last week.

#FACE OFF: Donald Trump denied a report by the New York Times that he suggested adding his face to the famous Mount Rushmore monument.

#NIGER: A group of French aid workers were among those killed when gunmen on motorcycles opened fire in a part of Niger popular with tourists for its wildlife.

PARTING SHOT

The journey of migrants across the English Channel towards the UK became the source of controversy over the weekend, after hundreds of people were intercepted making the crossing in recent days.

This morning, BBC reporter Simon Jones took to a boat to report on the situation as it was happening, including a live interview with migrants aboard a boat as they bailed water out of their craft.

Both Jones and the BBC have received criticism for their reporting, with some viewing their apparent lack of compassion as heartless (though other have pointed to their need to remain impartial).

Whatever your thoughts on the debate, the footage is incredible documenting of a situation happening not far from these shores.

"They're using a plastic container to try to bail out the boat"

Live on #BBCBreakfast @SimonJonesNews found another migrant boat attempting to cross the Channel. The group say they're from Syria. https://t.co/jidwhEOcIJ pic.twitter.com/Z62i9AmmYm — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) August 10, 2020 Source: BBC Breakfast /Twitter

