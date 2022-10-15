Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Saturday 15 October 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Saturday 15 Oct 2022, 7:55 PM
52 minutes ago 1,325 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5894360

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

 

8913 Harp Day L TO R. Camille Heffernan, Rachel Duffy, Catherine McGarry and Aoife Ni Bhriain with Marian Renny who are members of the Bray CCE Harp in the politico at Russborough House Wicklow for an Ensemble Pop-up performances for Harp Day. Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

IRELAND

  • The funeral of Robert Garwe and his daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe took place in Donegal, the final funeral of the 10 victims killed in last week’s explosion. 
  • The Irish Ambassador to Italy told TheJournal.ie that Ireland’s commitment to the rules based order in international affairs is “front, heart and centre” of the country’s diplomatic activities. 
  • A man in is 30s was arrested after Revenue officers seized an estimated €765,000 worth of herbal cannabis hidden in the spare tyres of an articulated lorry at Rosslare Europort. 
  • A woman was arrested after a man was murdered in an address in west Belfast last night. 
  • Met Éireann issued Status Yellow weather warnings for tomorrow for counties in the west and south of Ireland, with heavy rain and wind and some spot flooding expected. 

WORLD 

farming-protest Farm workers and environment activists take part in a demonstration through central London in support of sustainable farming. Source: PA

#UNITED STATES: A police officer in Connecticut who was wounded in an apparent ambush that killed two of his fellow officers fired the shot that killed the attacker, US officials said.

#UK: The climate activists appeared in court in over protests which included soup being thrown over Van Gogh’s Sunflowers painting.

#IRAN: Iran called on the EU to adopt a “realistic approach” regarding the protests over Mahsa Amini’s death, while a student in Iran shared her story with TheJournal.ie. 

#TURKEY: The death toll from a coal mine explosion in northern Turkey increased to at least 41 people.

PARTING SHOT 

Dramatic footage of lava flowing into the sea as the Stromboli volcano in Italy erupted.

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormacfitzgerald@thejournal.ie

