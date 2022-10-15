Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#UNITED STATES: A police officer in Connecticut who was wounded in an apparent ambush that killed two of his fellow officers fired the shot that killed the attacker, US officials said.
#UK: The climate activists appeared in court in over protests which included soup being thrown over Van Gogh’s Sunflowers painting.
#IRAN: Iran called on the EU to adopt a “realistic approach” regarding the protests over Mahsa Amini’s death, while a student in Iran shared her story with TheJournal.ie.
#TURKEY: The death toll from a coal mine explosion in northern Turkey increased to at least 41 people.
Dramatic footage of lava flowing into the sea as the Stromboli volcano in Italy erupted.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS